In this report, the Global Side Channel Blowers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Side Channel Blowers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-side-channel-blowers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Side channel blowers : One kind of fan from our range is our side channel blowers, directly-driven or belt-driven fans which are made of aluminium alloy and provides very high pressure and vacuum. Example of applications, working on pressure, are air beds, air tables, air knives, plating, ice prevention systems, component drying and film scrap collection. Other examples, working on vacuum, are industrial vacuum cleaners, bulk material handling, central dust extraction, chip removal, pneumatic tube plants, industrial sewing machines, commercial ironing machines, drying installations, dental applications, vacuum transport of waste and more. One example of energy savings are when customer applications of compressors can be replaced with our side channel blower. If this change is applicable depending on customers working point, an energy savings of over 90% can be achieved. Depending on the client application and the desired working point, we have a wide range of both direct driven and belt-driven side channel blowers. We also manufacture customized special fans. We offer a wide range of complete accessories, such as threaded flanges, welding flanges, connectors, silencers, pressure and vacuum relief valves, inlet filters, bends and more.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Side Channel Blowers Market

In 2019, the global Side Channel Blowers market size was US$ 512.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 725.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Side Channel Blowers Scope and Market Size

Side Channel Blowers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Side Channel Blowers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Side Channel Blowers market is segmented into

Single Side Channel Blowers

Multistage Side Channel Blowers

Segment by Application, the Side Channel Blowers market is segmented into

General Industrial

Agricultural

Food and Beverages

Medical

Environmental Protection

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Side Channel Blowers Market Share Analysis

Side Channel Blowers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Side Channel Blowers product introduction, recent developments, Side Channel Blowers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Busch

Gardner Denver

Greenco

FPZ Blower Technology

Hitachi

Becker

TEAKOR

Fenrz

Gast Manufacturing

Greefan

Ametek

SEKO

Taizhou Rexchip

Elektror Airsystems

Ing Enea Mattei

Emore Horn Machinery

Atlantic Blowers

Shanghai Zhangao

Goorui

The Spencer Turbine

Esam

Zhirong Huaguan

TWYX

Savio

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-side-channel-blowers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com