Global Side Channel Blowers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Side Channel Blowers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Side Channel Blowers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Side channel blowers : One kind of fan from our range is our side channel blowers, directly-driven or belt-driven fans which are made of aluminium alloy and provides very high pressure and vacuum. Example of applications, working on pressure, are air beds, air tables, air knives, plating, ice prevention systems, component drying and film scrap collection. Other examples, working on vacuum, are industrial vacuum cleaners, bulk material handling, central dust extraction, chip removal, pneumatic tube plants, industrial sewing machines, commercial ironing machines, drying installations, dental applications, vacuum transport of waste and more. One example of energy savings are when customer applications of compressors can be replaced with our side channel blower. If this change is applicable depending on customers working point, an energy savings of over 90% can be achieved. Depending on the client application and the desired working point, we have a wide range of both direct driven and belt-driven side channel blowers. We also manufacture customized special fans. We offer a wide range of complete accessories, such as threaded flanges, welding flanges, connectors, silencers, pressure and vacuum relief valves, inlet filters, bends and more.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Side Channel Blowers Market
In 2019, the global Side Channel Blowers market size was US$ 512.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 725.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Side Channel Blowers Scope and Market Size
Side Channel Blowers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Side Channel Blowers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Side Channel Blowers market is segmented into
Single Side Channel Blowers
Multistage Side Channel Blowers
Segment by Application, the Side Channel Blowers market is segmented into
General Industrial
Agricultural
Food and Beverages
Medical
Environmental Protection
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Side Channel Blowers Market Share Analysis
Side Channel Blowers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Side Channel Blowers product introduction, recent developments, Side Channel Blowers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Busch
Gardner Denver
Greenco
FPZ Blower Technology
Hitachi
Becker
TEAKOR
Fenrz
Gast Manufacturing
Greefan
Ametek
SEKO
Taizhou Rexchip
Elektror Airsystems
Ing Enea Mattei
Emore Horn Machinery
Atlantic Blowers
Shanghai Zhangao
Goorui
The Spencer Turbine
Esam
Zhirong Huaguan
TWYX
Savio
