Global Scuba Diving Gear Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Scuba diving is a diving activity carried out by a diver using scuba gear such as gas cylinders and breathing apparatus.

Scuba diving requires a lot of equipment: goggles, snorkels and frogs, known as the three jewels of scuba diving, are also used for snorkeling.

Special equipment for scuba diving are buoyancy adjustment devices (BCD), cylinders, cylinder valves, backrest, regulators and pressure gauges (SPG).

Segment by Type, the Scuba Diving Gear market is segmented into

Open

Enclosed

Segment by Application, the Scuba Diving Gear market is segmented into

Professionals

Amateurs

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Aqualung

Johnson Outdoors

Mares

Poseidon

Tusa

Seac

Sherwood Scuba

American Underwater Products

Saekodive

Cressi

Beuchat International

IST Sports

Dive Rite

Aquatec-Duton

Zeagles Systems

H2Odyssey

Atomic Aquatics

