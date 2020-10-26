Global Scuba Diving Gear Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Scuba Diving Gear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Scuba Diving Gear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Scuba diving is a diving activity carried out by a diver using scuba gear such as gas cylinders and breathing apparatus.
Scuba diving requires a lot of equipment: goggles, snorkels and frogs, known as the three jewels of scuba diving, are also used for snorkeling.
Special equipment for scuba diving are buoyancy adjustment devices (BCD), cylinders, cylinder valves, backrest, regulators and pressure gauges (SPG).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Scuba Diving Gear Market
Global Scuba Diving Gear Scope and Market Size
Scuba Diving Gear market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scuba Diving Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Scuba Diving Gear market is segmented into
Open
Enclosed
Segment by Application, the Scuba Diving Gear market is segmented into
Professionals
Amateurs
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Scuba Diving Gear Market Share Analysis
Scuba Diving Gear market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Scuba Diving Gear product introduction, recent developments, Scuba Diving Gear sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Aqualung
Johnson Outdoors
Mares
Poseidon
Tusa
Seac
Sherwood Scuba
American Underwater Products
Saekodive
Cressi
Beuchat International
IST Sports
Dive Rite
Aquatec-Duton
Zeagles Systems
H2Odyssey
Atomic Aquatics
