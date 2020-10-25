Food Processing Ingredients Market Is Staring At A Promising Future During The Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Advances in Technology 2018 – 2028

Food Processing Ingredients Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Food Processing Ingredients market for period of 2018 to 2025. In the year 2016, the global Food Processing Ingredients market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Food Processing Ingredients market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Food Processing Ingredients market' that includes numerous regions.

The Research projects that the Food Processing Ingredients market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

The key stakeholders operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Corbion N.V., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.

In March 2015, the Ingredion Inc. acquired Penford Corporation (Penford), one of the leading companies offering food processing ingredients. This acquisition expands the company's higher-value food processing ingredients portfolio. It also strengthens the company's presence in nature-based hydrocolloid ingredients, and establishes manufacturing of specialty potato starches in North America.

FMC has streamlined its portfolio over the past six years to focus on technology-driven end markets with attractive long-term demand trends. The actions taken over the past year has resulted in better positioning and capitalizing on future growth opportunities in food processing ingredients.

The food processing ingredient market is being driven by a number of factors. The long term success in the food ingredients market is contingent on constant innovation, global presence, negotiating power and the development of substantial production capabilities.

The absence of the mid-sized players in the food processing ingredients industry thus prompts various small scale companies to seek consolidation as they lack the financial resources and economies of scale necessary to compete with large companies.

Another major reason for the consolidation of food processing ingredients is the increased negotiation powers with food producers and commodity suppliers with multinationals such as Nestle and Kraft.

The changing consumer’s tastes and preference has also stimulated growth in the food processing ingredients market.

The global trend rising amongst the consumers is the multi-cuisine dining experiences. For instance, one of the popular Filipino inspired dessert, haluhalo. The dessert consist of sweetened condensed milk and layers of different textures of mango, jackfruit, coconut, gel and shave ice. Condensed milk is drizzled over and topped with ice-cream.

These types of deserts and food products are gaining traction amongst the consumers in the region. The dish consist of all different layers of ingredients.

For instance, Ingredion came up with chickpea based hummus fries in North America. Further, to accomplish it, Ingredions cold texturizer, N-DULGE C1, was added which gave an oil mouth feel and this doesn't include much fat.

