Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
For an integrated chip (IC) to function, it needs to be connected to the package or connected directly to the printed circuit. This involves dicing, wire bonding, and die bonding. This entire process is known as semiconductor packaging and assembly, which is the back-end process of chip formation.
The die-level packaging and assembly equipment segment to be the major revenue contributing segment in this market during the forecasted period.
The global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 2840.7 million by 2026, from US$ 2672.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%% during 2021-2026.
Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Applied Materials
ASMPT
DISCO Corporation
EV Group
Kulicke and Soffa Industries
TEL
Tokyo Seimitsu
Rudolph Technologies
SEMES
Suss Microtec
Veeco/CNT
Ulvac Technologies
Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Die- Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment
Wafer-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment
Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)
OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies)
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
