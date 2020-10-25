Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An industrial centrifuge is used for solid or liquid separation. Centrifuges depend on centrifugal force or gravitational force for separation or filtration. Industrial centrifuges can be classified into two types: sedimentation and filtering centrifuges. Sedimentation centrifuges use centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids with different densities. Different types of sedimentation centrifuges include decanter, disk-stack, solid bowl basket, and tubular bowl centrifuges.

The clarifier centrifuge segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment and the growing scope for treating water for both drinking and wastewater.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Market

The global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Scope and Segment

Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GEA

Alfa Laval

Andritz

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ferrum

Flottweg

FLSmidth

Gruppo Pieralisi

Helmer Scientific

Hettich

Hiller

Labnet International

MI Swaco

Rousselet Robatel

TEMA Systems

Thomas Broadbent & Sons

Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Clarifier

Disk Centrifuge

Decanter

Dissolved Air Flotation System

Hydrocyclone

Other

Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Power Industry

Water and Wastewater

Mining

Food and Beverages

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipment Market Share Analysis

