Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor packaging is carried out to provide extra protection to wafers or substrates. The package casing is made up of materials such as metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic and contains one or more semiconductor electronic components.

Accounting for more than 55% of the total market shares, the die-level packaging equipment segment dominated the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for application processors, basebands, and SoCs, which are integrated into mobile and consumer electronic devices. Though the market shares of this segment will decline due to the use of advanced technologies, this segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market

The global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 6000 million by 2026, from US$ 5500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Scope and Segment

Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Applied Materials

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Tokyo Electron Limited

Tokyo Seimitsu

ChipMos

Greatek

Hua Hong

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

Lingsen Precision

Nepes

Tianshui Huatian

Unisem

Veeco/CNT

Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Chip Bonding Equipment

Inspection and Cutting Equipment

Packaging equipment

Wire bonding equipment

Electroplating equipment

Other

Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturer of Integrated Devices

Packaged Semiconductor Assembly

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Packaging Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Share Analysis

