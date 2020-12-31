the potential participants are lobbying to move the site of one of the semifinals

Australians are buying new cars at almost the same rate as this time last year – to pre-coronavirus levels – as the industry remains hopeful the worst is behind it and there is a clear road ahead.

Official sales figures released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) show new-car sales in October 2020 were down by just 1.5 percent compared with the same month the previous year, with 81,220 vehicles reported as sold versus 82,456 in October 2019.

Four of the Top 10 brands posted sales increases, as the industry grows optimistic about a market recovery.

Despite the relatively strong performance, it was nevertheless the 31st month in a row of year-on-year decline – the longest continuous slump since the Global Financial Crisis.

It was the weakest October result in 10 years – since 2010 – but it was the third-best monthly result so far this year.

https://www.deviantart.com/cottoncbs-newslive/journal/FREE-Florida-vs-Oklahoma-Live-Streams-Cotton-Bowl-865599551

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/ncaaf-live-florida-vs-oklahoma-stream-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/cottoncbs-newslive/journal/FREE-Cotton-Bowl-2020-Live-Streaming-Fox-TV-865599763

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/watch-goodyear-cotton-bowl-2020-live/

https://www.deviantart.com/cottoncbs-newslive/journal/Florida-Gators-vs-Oklahoma-Sooners-LiveStream-FREE-865599899

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/how-to-cotton-bowl-2020-live-stream-watch-ncaaf-game-on-reddit-tv-channel/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/watch-florida-gators-vs-oklahoma-sooners-live-stream-free-reddit-how-to-stream-ncaaf/

https://www.deviantart.com/cottoncbs-newslive/journal/Cotton-Bowl-2020-Reddit-Live-Stream-Free-Online-865600098

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/watch-ncaaf-oklahoma-sooners-vs-florida-gators-live-streaming-2020-online-reddit-free/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/how-to-stream-cotton-bowl-2020-watch-live-on-reddit-free/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/cotton-bowl-2020-live-streams-free-watch-online-ncaaf-florida-vs-oklahoma-espn-tv/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/espntv2020-cotton-bowl-classic-2020-live-streams-free-for-watch-without-cable/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/85th-goodyear-cotton-bowl-classic-2020-live-streaming-free-espn-tv/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/cotton-bowl-2020-live-streams-free-watch-online-ncaaf-florida-vs-oklahoma-espn-tv-2/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/how-to-cotton-bowl-2020-oklahoma-vs-florida-live-stream-watch-free-dec-30-20/

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/event/where-is-the-cotton-bowl-2020-live-stream-free-watch-online-ncaa-game-start/

https://www.deviantart.com/cottoncbs-newslive/journal/85thFREE-Cotton-Bowl-2020-Live-Streaming-NCAA-865602251

https://www.deviantart.com/sports360/journal/sTrEaM-Cotton-Bowl-2020-Oklahoma-Live-HD-865602123

https://www.deviantart.com/sports360/journal/ON-Cotton-Bowl-2020-Live-Stream-Watch-FREE-865602249

https://www.deviantart.com/sports360/journal/ON-GAME-Cotton-Bowl-2020-Live-STream-865602378

The state of Victoria – historically the second-biggest car market – once again recorded the nation’s biggest sales slowdown, with 17,594 new cars reported as sold (versus 24,535 for the same month last year), a decline of 28.3 percent.

2:30 AM Notre Dame vs North Carolina

FL picks against the spread for Week 14. Game of Midweek: Patriots at Rams (-6, 44.5 o/u). Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

However Victorian dealers have reported strong interest after lockdowns eased towards the end of the month, and the early prospects of a recovery in the coming months are good.

By comparison, new-car sales in NSW were up by 6.2 percent, while Queensland was up by 11.7 percent, South Australia was up by 14.5 percent and West Australia was up by 17 percent.