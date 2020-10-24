Impact of Covid-19 on Water Cut Monitors Market 2020|Future Demands, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Water Cut Monitors Market Research Report Information – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

Global Water Cut Monitors Market is projected to be valued at USD 282 Million by 2025, with 5.11% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. Water Cut Monitors are solid-state electronic instruments, which ascertain the water content in an oil emulsion. The water content in crude oil provides critical information to operators to control the water injection rates during drilling. Further, in the downstream sector, a water cut monitor provides essential information for optimizing de-watering or de-salters.

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Water Cut Monitors Market are Emerson Electric Co (US), TechnipFMC plc (UK), Weatherford (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Siemens (Germany), Eesiflo (Czech Republic), Ametek Inc (US), LEMIS Process (US), Aquasant Messtechnik AG (Switzerland), Haimo Technologies Group Corp (UAE), Sentech AS (Norway), and Agar Corporation (UK).

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global water cut monitors market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global water cut monitors market by vessel type, power output, component, and region.

Sector Upstream Midstream Downstream



Application Well Testing Separation Vessel Refinery Others



Location Onshore Offshore



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Regional Front

The global water cut monitors market has been segmented into five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected account for the largest market share in the global water cut monitors market during the forecast period. Industrialization in Asia-Pacific is growing at a tremendous pace, due to the lower cost of labor and materials in the region. Due to the increasing demand for crude oil and refined products in the region, numerous refinery projects have been setup in the region leading to the rise in the installations of water cut monitors in the region. China is expected to be the largest country-level market in Asia-Pacific owing to increasing investment and the market in India is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Production of oil in North America has increased drastically in the last decade. And the countries in the region have substantially increased their refining capacity to cater to the increasing need for crude oil in the region. Further, oil export from the region have also increased in the last three years which have increased the demand for water cut monitors in the region. The US is projected dominate the North America region during the forecast period and also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the same period.

In Europe, Germany is likely to dominate the water cut monitors market, whereas the market in Italy is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share in 2018 owing to the investments in enhancing refineries in the country. The market in Saudi Arabia is also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

South America is dominated by Brazil as the investments in developing oil and gas sector are likely to get increased by 66% in the coming years. Brazil is also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global water cut monitors market has been segmented based on sector, application, and location. By sector, the global market includes upstream, midstream, and downstream. The upstream segment is expected to hold larger share during the forecast period. By application, the global market is segmented into well testing, separation vessel, refinery, and others. The separation vessel segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the equipment are used to separate water from crude. By location, the global water cut monitors market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to hold the largest share within the global water cut monitors market due to the increasing offshore exploration and production activities throughout the globe.

