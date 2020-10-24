Global and China Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Seismic Isolation Floor System is a device that separates the building from the ground and installs isolation devices to prevent the propagation of seismic vibrations to keep the building safe. Due to the attenuation of seismic forces and the conversion of slow vibrations, the building itself and the interior of the building will also be protected. This protects art and other important social assets from earthquake damage.

Segment by Type, the Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market is segmented into

Lead Rubber Isolator

Cross Linear Bearing

Damping Cylinder Device

Other

Segment by Application, the Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market is segmented into

Commercial Building

Residential

Public Utilities

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

SHIMIZU CORPORATION

IHI Infrastructure Systems

SENQCIA CORPORATION

THK CO

Dynamic Isolation Systems

Damptech

SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION

Ansin Technology

BRANZ

OILES CORPORATION

Kinetics Noise Control

NISHIMATSU CONSTRUCTION

