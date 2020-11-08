Get NFL football news 2020/11/08, scores, stats, standings & more for your favorite teams and players

He’s back in his favoured No 10 jersey, and to celebrate Beauden Barrett on Friday showed off his incredible kicking skills to teammates during the All Blacks’ final training session ahead of Bledisloe IV.

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday night with Barrett at first-five for the first time in more than a year.

The 29-year-old replaces Richie Mo’unga, who gets a break following a man of the match performance in the third Bledisloe thumping of the Aussies in Sydney last weekend.

In a video posted to the All Blacks’ Twitter account that quickly left jaws on the floor, Barrett is seen lining up a kick from across the field at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, where the All Blacks have been training for much of the past two weeks.

“It’s disgusting how good he is,” one user wrote in reply to the video.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year manages to land the ball in an open rubbish bin at least 70 metres away – to the rapturous applause of his teammates.

Barrett’s positional switch from fullback was one of 10 changes to the All Blacks’ starting XV announced by coach Ian Foster, with brother Jordie moving from the wing to the back.

Four rookies are set to make their test debuts, with Akira Ioane starting at blindside flanker and Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan all included on the bench.

When asked on Thursday whether Mo’unga had cemented himself as the first-choice first-five with his 23 points in the 43-5 mauling in the ANZ Stadium, Foster said no one “has locked in a role in the All Blacks”.

“You’ve got to keep performing but I’m sure Richie can sit back in the grandstand or whatever he’s doing and be really satisfied with what he’s done but the minute you sit back and get satisfied, that’s an omen of bad things to come,” Foster said.

“I thought Richie was superb last week … I don’t think anyone should feel safe but he can certainly feel very proud of what he did in the last test but when he gets his next opportunity, like everyone, our expectations will ramp up.

“We always said we were keen to give Beauden a go back at 10 because it’s a position he’s obviously outstanding in and he deserves that right.”

Amid the fallout of that 43-5 rout, it went largely unreported that only 25,689 spectators turned up at ANZ Stadium – 14,311 less than the Covid-restricted capacity of 40,000 at the 83,500-seat venue.

This figure compared unfavourably with last month’s NRL grand final at ANZ Stadium and Wednesday’s State of Origin series-opener at Adelaide Oval, both of which drew close to their respective restricted capacities. Maybe it was the wet weather. Maybe concern over coronavirus. Possibly, though, it was a sign fans are turning off the Wallabies.

Every year for the past 18, Australia have entered the Bledisloe Cup series dreaming they will regain the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy. There is always a new attitude, a new approach and, quite often, a new coach. The result, nevertheless, is always the same.

This year, under new coach Dave Rennie, the Wallabies raised expectations once again with a 16-all draw in Bledisloe One in Wellington, but hopes were dampened by the subsequent 27-7 loss in Auckland and ultimately dashed in Sydney. The men in gold were contained to single-digit scores in consecutive games.

But is it really all that surprising? In the 25 years of the professional era Australia have won the Bledisloe Cup just five times, from 1998 to 2002. That achievement is looking more and more like a historical aberration. What was so different, then, about those ‘golden Wallabies’ compared with every other Australian team before them and since?

The national team has been overseen by some very good – even outstanding – coaches in the professional era but Rod Macqueen, who guided Australia from the end of 1997 to the start of 2001, was an innovator. But is guidance from a good mentor enough, or do they need also be a lateral thinker?

The Wallabies’ 1999 World Cup-winning captain John Eales was arguably Australia’s greatest skipper, but he also had strong leaders around him such as George Gregan and Tim Horan. Current captain Michael Hooper has leadership qualities, but not the same level of support as Eales.