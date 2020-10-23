Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Catcher Chest Protectors Market 2017 – 2025

Catcher Chest Protectors Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Catcher Chest Protectors Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Catcher Chest Protectors Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/13486

The report analyzes the market of Catcher Chest Protectors by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Catcher Chest Protectors definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

key players to protect themselves from the impact of a ball. Apart from shielding a player from the physical injuries related to ball impact, the catcher chest protectors are aimed at protecting sportspersons from a rare and sudden heart condition known as commotio cordis. Commotio cordis, also sometimes designated as a cardiac concussion is a type of ventricular fibrillation, and is the second leading cause of cardiovascular death for children and adolescents who play sports. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, lacrosse balls or hockey pucks. The risks decrease as athlete’s age and their rib cage and surrounding muscles get stronger and tougher. According to the U.S. Commotio Cordis Registry, since 1995, approximately 188 athletes have died from blunt force injury to the heart (commotio cordis). Thus, catcher chest protectors are a vital and crucial accessory to protect young players from sudden death due to a cardiac concussion. The protection offered by the gear gains more importance due to the fact that the survival of a player who has been impacted with the ball during a match, and who has suffered cardiac concussion, depends on the quick use of automatic external defibrillators, which are not kept near playing field by every athletic league or school. Several studies and reports suggest that presently available catcher chest protectors are not very efficient in protecting young players from the risk of cardiac concussion. For instance, one 2013 study that reviewed 216 U.S. cases of commotio cordis found that, of the 115 incidents related to competitive sports, 37% occurred while the victim wore a chest protector. Thus, due to the large unmet medical need in the market, there is a lucrative opportunity for new entrants to enter the market with innovative, and efficacious catcher chest protectors.

A recent spur of developments in this arena depicts the fact that the market is set to grow positive strides during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Sports endorsements and presence of a high unmet need are set to drive the market during the period above. In January 2016, the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment proposed the world's first performance standard for chest protectors that aim to reduce the risk of commotio cordis. Moreover, in September 2016, Unequal Technologies introduced the world’s only athletic catcher chest protector known as the HART chest protector that has been shown in laboratory tests to be effective in reducing the risk of commotio cordis. Furthermore, a medical study published in The Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that these HART protectors are up to 95% effective in preventing the onset of a cardiac concussion.

Based on geography, the catcher chest protectors market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to greater awareness regarding the precautions to be undertaken during sports, and greater initiatives were taken by companies and the government in the U.S.to promote the development of safe catcher chest protectors. In the mid-1990s, the National Commotio Cordis Registry was established in the United States as a means of collecting data systematically on cases of commotio cordis. Approximately 10 to 20 cases of cardiac concussion occur in the U.S. every year, predominantly in boys 14 and younger who are struck in the left chest by a ball or puck while playing baseball, hockey or lacrosse. The Minnesota Registry has identified 229 domestic cases between 1980 and 2015, including 162 deaths.

The major players operating in the catcher chest protectors market include Unequal Technologies Company, All-Star Sporting Goods, EvoShield LLC., Rawlings Sporting Goods, Wilson Sporting Goods, Easton Sports, and Mizuno Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Market analysis for the global Catcher Chest Protectors Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/13486

The key insights of the Catcher Chest Protectors market report: