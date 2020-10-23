Motorcycle Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 to 2026

New Study Reports âMotorcycle Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Motorcycle Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Motorcycle Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7

This report focuses Global Motorcycle market, it covers details as following:Competitive Landscape

With the demand for electric bikes on the rise, leading players operating in the motorcycle market are increasingly investing in research and development of electric vehicles. Along similar lines, Yamaha announced it would be running field trials for its concept electric bike TY-E in 2018. Yamaha claimed that the 150 lbs lightweight bike is suitable for any terrain.

To avoid the burden of increased tariffs and gain an edge in the motorcycle market, Harley Davidson announced it would be setting up new production facilities out of the US to meet the demand of its consumers in the European Union countries. The company plans to set up new facilities in Thailand with operations of the plant estimated to commence in nine to eighteen months.

Burgeoning investments in safety mechanism is gradually gaining priority in the motorcycle market. Working along the same lines, Ducati is developing a vehicle-to-everything communication system for its motorcycles which will allow the bikes to wirelessly communicate with other vehicles on the road and aid in substantially reducing incidences of accidents. The company is also working on developing an ABS cornering system and front and rear radar for its bikes.

Banking on the growing demand for premium motorcycles in India and the lower cost of production in the country, KTM announced shifting the production of its Husqvarna bikes to Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Pune. With the move, KTM aims to boost production and overtake Harley Davidson as the world’s top premium motorcycle manufacturing company.

Other leading players operating in the motorcycle market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Limited, Hero MotorCorp Limited, Polaris Industries Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the motorcycle market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insights:

Burgeoning Sales of Standard Bikes to Underpin Demand for Engines with up to 150cc Capacity

Developing countries in the APAC region account for the bulk of the standard motorcycles sales in the world. Better fuel efficiency than other vehicles, growing prices of fossil fuels, and increasing traffic congestion are some of the key factors driving the demand for standard bikes in developing regions. Availability of an assortment of options to finance the purchase of motorcycles is contributing to the proliferation of the motorcycle market with the options allowing the rural population of developing economies to purchase bikes, a section where demand for motorcycles is growing. Generally, standard bikes are used for day to day commute and require engines with capacity 150cc or less for operation.

Demand for other variants of motorcycles in sports bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, and touring bikes is gradually rising with consumers taking a greater interest in the segments. Consequently, engines with capacity ranging from 151cc to 1600cc are being employed for the manufacturing of these bikes.

Research Methodology

The report on the motorcycle market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology. A two-step research methodology involving primary and secondary researches was employed to obtain in-depth insights into the motorcycle market. While interviewing experts from the motorcycle market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other publications pertaining to the motorcycle market. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to obtain an accurate and authentic forecast of the motorcycle market.

Request research methodology of this report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7

Market DynamicsThe report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Motorcycle Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Motorcycle Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Motorcycle Market in between the forecasted period. Segmental AnalysisThe report does thorough segmentation of international Global Motorcycle Market upon taking various factors associated with the growth of the market. It does a thorough regional segmentation. These segmentation based studies are done with an intention of achieving a thorough and specific insight of the Global Motorcycle Market. The report does a regional analysis of the key zones of the world, starting from the US, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Modes of researchThe research being done by experienced experts has done a comprehensive analysis of Global Motorcycle Market based on Porterâs Five Force Model, taking the assessment period between 2020-2026 into account. Additionally, a deep SWOT analysis is done to facilitate quick decision making for the associated people in the Global Motorcycle Market.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7

Report covers:Comprehensive research methodology of Global Motorcycle Market.This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Motorcycle Market.Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Motorcycle Market.Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenuesExtensive profiles and recent developments of market players