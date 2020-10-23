Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Trends in 2020, Industry Share, Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The dialysis devices and equipment market consists of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment related services. Dialysis devices and equipment are used in the dialysis process to filter the patient’s blood, in order to remove waste products such as urea, creatinine and excess water, such impurities usually occur when the kidneys fail or are damaged. Companies in this industry primarily engage in the production of dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines but can also produce other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters and tubing kits.



The global dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $6.2 billion in 2019 to $5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.6%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of nephrology and urology devices due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 and reach $7.3 billion in 2023.

