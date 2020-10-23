Growth of the Cannabis Products Market on the Demand for 2019 – 2029

In 2018, the market size of Cannabis Products Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabis Products .

This report studies the global market size of Cannabis Products , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cannabis Products Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cannabis Products history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Some of the major players in cannabis products market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc, Tilray Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., MedMen, Cannabis Science Inc., Maricann Group Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., and others.

Cannabis products are becoming the essential products to the various industries such as medical, cosmetics and others, owing to the comprising the medical benefits which are further providing the beneficial opportunities to the manufacturers in the global cannabis products market. The cannabis products are capable to cure some of the serious diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, anxiety, depression, pain relief, and other neurological disorders. Moreover, to benefitting the cosmetic industry by offering skin protection properties, cannabis products are also becoming useful for the cosmetics market. This is offering a profitable outcome for the market participants in the cannabis products market.

The demand for cannabis products is increasing in North America and Western European market primarily after legalization of marijuana in U.S. and U.K. These changes in law is expected to transform the overall industry of cannabis and will increased the demand for cannabis products CBD-infused products. On the other side, in countries of South Asia region such as India, the government has not legalized the use of cannabis, though it has diverse application in many products.

