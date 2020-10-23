Diabetic Foods Market Industry Share, Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Foods Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Diabetic Foods Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Diabetic Foods market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Diabetic Foods market segments and geographies, Diabetic Foods market trends, Diabetic Foods market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic Food products are dietary products which include reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content that help regulate blood glucose increase. Diabetic Food also contains low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, etc.

The global diabetic foods market is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2019 and to $11.1 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.78%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $13.92 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 7.81%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

