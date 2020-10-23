Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview, Key Players, Industry Share, Demand, Size, Growth Factor, Trends And Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Diabetes Care Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Diabetes Care Devices market segments and geographies, Diabetes Care Devices market trends, Diabetes Care Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The diabetes care devices (or) equipment consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. This industry includes establishments that produce blood glucose test strips used to check blood glucose levels, Insulin Pens, Syringes, pumps and Injectors used to inject insulin, continuous glucose monitoring devices, blood glucose meters and others.

The global diabetes care devices market is expected to grow from $35.2 billion in 2019 to $37.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak as people with diabetes are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The diabetic care devices are increasingly being used by care providers and patients (self-monitor) to frequently check the blood glucose levels. FDA issued guidance to expand the availability and capability of non-invasive remote monitoring devices including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the growth is not as significant as expected due to the demand and supply gaps. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $47.3 billion in 2023.

