Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Report, Trends, CAGR Status, Analysis And Forecasts 2020 To 2030- Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu, Netflix

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The web content, search portals and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising and subscriptions by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the Internet exclusively or operate web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format (and known as Web search portals). The publishing and broadcasting entities in this market do not provide traditional (non-Internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the Internet exclusively. Establishments known as Web search portals often provide additional Internet services, such as email, connections to other Web sites, auctions, news, and other limited content, and serve as a home base for Internet users.

The global web content, search portals and social media market is expected to grow from $384.6 billion in 2019 to $424.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 and reach $731.8 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

