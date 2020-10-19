Gym Equipment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “Gym Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gym Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Gym Equipment is sporting activity that is a combination of agility, strength, coordination, endurance, flexibility and balance. Gym Equipment events are regulated by Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG). Each country has a spate body governing Gym Equipment that are affiliated to Federation Internationale de Gymnastique. Gym Equipment equipment are essentially those used while carrying out Gym Equipment activities. There are various types of Gym Equipment equipment, such as balance beams, vaults, rings, floor, pommel horse and athletic bars.
Sales of Gym Equipment equipment is largely influenced by growing investment of individuals in recreational sporting activities. Fast paced lifestyle of people has triggered increasing participation of individuals in various recreational activities and Gym Equipment are no exception. Gym Equipment as a recreational activity, has gained significant traction with an increasing number of people inclined toward participating in the sport at the global front.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Gym Equipment market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Gym Equipment industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – ICON, Nautilus, Johnson,
Life Fitness
Technogym
Cybex
Precor
Star Trac
Bodyguard
Concept-II
StairMaster
Ivanko
GYM80
PULSE
CATEYE
STEX
KEISER
Paramount
BODY-SOLID
Sports Art
Schwinn
Powertec and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gym Equipment.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global Gym Equipment is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global Gym Equipment Market is segmented into Treadmills, Stationary Bikes, Rowing Machines, Ellipticals, Stairwalkers and other
Based on Application, the Gym Equipment Market is segmented into Home consumers, Health clubs / gyms, Hotel gym, Medical centers / hospitals, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Gym Equipment in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
Gym Equipment Market Manufacturers
Gym Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Gym Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gym Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Gym Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Treadmills
1.4.3 Stationary Bikes
1.4.4 Rowing Machines
1.4.5 Ellipticals
1.4.6 Stairwalkers
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home consumers
1.5.3 Health clubs / gyms
1.5.4 Hotel gym
1.5.5 Medical centers / hospitals
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gym Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Gym Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Gym Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Gym Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Gym Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
….
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ICON
12.1.1 ICON Corporation Information
12.1.2 ICON Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ICON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ICON Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 ICON Recent Development
12.2 Nautilus
12.2.1 Nautilus Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nautilus Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nautilus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Nautilus Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Nautilus Recent Development
12.3 Johnson
12.3.1 Johnson Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johnson Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Johnson Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Johnson Recent Development
12.4 Life Fitness
12.4.1 Life Fitness Corporation Information
12.4.2 Life Fitness Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Life Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Life Fitness Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Life Fitness Recent Development
12.5 Technogym
12.5.1 Technogym Corporation Information
12.5.2 Technogym Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Technogym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Technogym Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Technogym Recent Development
And more
Continued…
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
