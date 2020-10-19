Global Hypercar Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For The Product And Growing Product Launches In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hypercar Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report & Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hypercar market, assessing the market based on its segments like engine sizes, powertrain, speeds, chassis types, tyre types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 32%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 90 billion

The global hypercar market is being driven by the increasing automotive industry and the rising demand for improved driving performance among the consumers. Competition amongst the manufacturers of luxury, intermediate, and sports vehicles worldwide has led to remarkable changes over the past couple of decades, majorly driven by new technologies and the emergence of innovative concepts. Moreover, the rise in urbanisation and increasing disposable incomes of consumers globally have led the autocar sector to invest significantly on hypercar production to boost their brand name in the market. Strict emission regulations on vehicles enforced by government authorities are forcing automakers to improve vehicle fuel efficiency, prompting manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies and innovations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hypercar is a high-performance car with an aerodynamic body having ultra-light construction using advanced composite materials, hybrid drive, and low drag features. It gives superior fuel economy and efficiency as it uses alternate sources of energy, including electric motors and hydrogen fuel cells. The frame steams, low-angle shield, and smooth underbody contributes to the hypercar’s aerodynamic features.

Based on engine size, the hypercar market can be divided into:

• Compact-Size (Below 1499 cc Engine)

• Mid-Size (1500 to 2499 cc Engine)

• Full-Size (Above 2500 cc Engine)

On the basis of powertrain, the market can be segmented into:

• Hybrid

• Electric

• Gasoline

By speed, the market can be categorised into:

• Low Speed (Up to 211 Mph)

• Medium Speed (Up to 221 Mph)

• High Speed (Up to 231 Mph)

On the basis of chassis type, the industry can be divided into:

• Carbon Fibre

• Steel

• Aluminium

On the basis of tyre type, the market can be divided into:

• Run Flat

• High Speed

The regional markets for hypercar include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The new emerging technologies and fast-paced developments have led to the hypercar market gaining momentum over the past few years and is likely to continue going forward. The exclusiveness of design, high-performance, environment-sustainability, and passenger safety are the forefront factors catalysing the market growth. The growing awareness of various hypercar aspects like agile handling, shorter braking distance, precise maneuvering, energy absorption technology, crash management technology, and others is supporting the hypercar market growth.

The industry is shifting towards the electrification and development of leaner machines to reduce the environmental impact. Advanced vehicle battery technology and electric propulsion systems are letting vehicles to generate power enough to compete with their conventional counterparts. These factors are expected to influence the hypercar industry positively.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Automobiles Lamborghini S.p.A., Daimler AG. (OTCMKTS: DMLRY), Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Dr. Ing. hc F. Porsche AG, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE), and McLaren Racing Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

