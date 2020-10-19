Augmented Reality Devices Market 2020: Global Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Augmented Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Augmented Reality Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Augmented Reality Devices market segments and geographies, Augmented Reality Devices market trends, Augmented Reality Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services. Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into the real-world environment. Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.

The global augmented reality devices market is expected decline from $3.55 billion in 2019 and to $2.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.37 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 35.91%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



