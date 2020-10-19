Global Augmented Reality Software Market: Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | Research Analysis by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality Software Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Augmented Reality Software Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provide Augmented Reality Software market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Augmented Reality Software market segments and geographies, Augmented Reality Software market trends, Augmented Reality Software market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The augmented reality software market consists of sales of augmented reality software which is the integration of the user`s existing real environment with digital information. The revenue generated by this market consists of sales of software whose functions include 3D modeling, workflow optimization, visualization, navigation, remote collaboration, documentation and others.

The global augmented reality software market is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2019 and to $12.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.19%. The market is experiencing growth due to an increase in the demand for augmented reality across segments such as gaming, training and education, and marketing. The market is then expected to reach $57.92 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 66.19%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

