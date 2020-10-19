Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market 2020 Analysis by Segments, Product, Regions, Top Key Players And Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Augmented Reality In Training And Education market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Augmented Reality In Training And Education market segments and geographies, Augmented Reality In Training And Education market trends, Augmented Reality In Training And Education market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The augmented reality in training and education market consists of sales of augmented reality software for education and training and related products. Augmented reality is the latest advanced technology that is used in education/training to help the students, corporate employees to equip them with knowledge or acquire skills by experiencing and interacting with different forms of reality, simulation, games, and others.

The global augmented reality in training and education market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2019 to $8.5 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 16.14%. The market growth is expected to slow down in mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote teaching and very few institutions are equipped with the required software and devices. The market is then expected to recover and reach $18.72 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 30.31%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

