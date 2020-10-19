Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of PAO In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of PAO. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the PAO industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

PAO, which stands for polyalphaolefin, is a synthetic base oil. It is a synthetic hydrocarbon which is designed to provide superior lubrication performance with a varying temperature operating range as compared to petroleum oils. They are also comparatively less volatile. PAO can also resist water washouts. They are extensively used in the automobile industry as gear, bearing oil, hydraulics, engine oil, compressor oils, and high-temperature grease.

With decreasing COVID-19 lockdown measures across the globe, the global PAO market is also steadily increasing in its supply and demand. As crude oil is a necessity across the globe, PAO is required to extract it from the ground, thus, making PAO one of the essential chemicals. With this important application, the demand for PAO has remained almost steady with countries processing crude oil to meet their demands during the pandemic. However, the demand for PAO might be affected by the reduced operating rates in the oil and gas market in the US due to the onslaught of tropical storms and hurricanes. ExxonMobil, a giant in the oil and gas market, has temporarily shut down its Beaumont facility due to continuous warnings from the National Hurricane Center about Hurricane Laura. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for PAO.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of PAO via polymerisation. This process is the most common industrially used method for producing PAO. In this process, alpha olefin is polymerised to form polyalphaolefin.

