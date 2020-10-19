Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Sodium Polyacrylate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of sodium polyacrylate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the sodium polyacrylate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of sodium polyacrylate from corn and acrylic acid and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/sodium-polyacrylate-production-from-corn-and-acrylic-acid

Sodium acrylate, which is also known as waterlock, is a salt made from polyacrylic acid. It contains sodium ions, which gives it the ability to absorb water 100 times more than its size. Sodium polyacrylate has many favourable mechanical applications, such as a good mechanical stability, high heat resistance, and strong hydration. It has also been used as an additive in the food industry in products like bread, juice, and ice cream.

Due to its absorbent properties, sodium polyacrylate is expected to increase in demand during the post-COVID period. This demand is expected due to the increase in population, which will increase the demand for baby diapers containing sodium polyacrylate. Countries expected with such demands are India, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil. The demand is also expected to increase due to its applications like sanitary napkins, urinary bags, wound dressings, personal care, seed coating, soil broadcasting, healthcare, and others. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of sodium polyacrylate.

Read the full production cost analysis report of sodium [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/sodium-polyacrylate

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of sodium polyacrylate via corn and acrylic acid and via sodium hydroxide and acrylic acid. In one of the most common methods, sodium polyacrylate is prepared with corn and acrylic acid. In this process, acrylic acid is mixed with corn starch, which forms polyacrylate. The polyacrylate is then saponified with sodium hydroxide to give sodium polyacrylate.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com