Antidepressants Market Latest Industry Report 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Key players Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi, AstraZeneca

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2019 to $2.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The low growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. COVID-19 pandemic is affecting industries across the globe including the antibody-drug conjugate market.

