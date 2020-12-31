Just missing the cut was No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Oklahoma

Big Week Today! The Macy’s Parade 2020 Live will shed its usual 2.5-mile route in order to prevent large crowds. Instead of having 80 to 100 handlers, some balloons will be outfitted with a “specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles,” Macy’s and NBC say. While those live Reddit Twitter TV streaming.

Returning balloons: Astronaut Snoopy, the Sinclair Oil Dino, Elf on the Shelf, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, Chase from “PAW Patrol,” SpongeBob SquarePants, Smokey the Bear, Go Bowling balloonists, Hugg, Bjorn, Jojo and Fleck from “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Netflix, Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama, The Nutcracker and “Trolls.”

Another returning balloon, Pikachu, will reportedly arrive with a team of Pikachu dancers, potentially to make an announcement or tease an upcoming project.

New floats this year include turkey brand Jennie-O’s Big Turkey Spectacular with Bebe Rexha, Olay’s Her Future is STEM-National, Lifetime’s “Christmas in Town Square” with Tori Kelly and a Warner Bros. Pictures float for “Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap.”

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host for NBC. Adamari López, Rodner Figueroa, Jessica Carrillo and Nastassja Bolívar will host for Telemundo. Mario Lopez is hosting the Verizon stream.

Week 7 is a big one in the NFL, with two of the league’s three undefeated teams squaring off in Nashville when the Steelers face the Titans, and the other set for a big NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football where the Seahawks will hit the road to battle the Cardinals. We’ll also get to see Jimmy Garoppolo face his former team when the 49ers play the Patriots in Foxborough, the first-ever matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, and plenty more.

Aside from their one touchdown and field goal at the start of the second quarter, the Browns were completely shut down. The Titans, however, just barely pulled off their 42-36 win over the Houston Texans (a 1-5 team) in overtime. The Titans were playing catchup for most of the game and only forced the OT after scoring in the final seconds of regular play.

The close call belies how hard the Titans worked to earn their victory over Houston, however. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for a whopping 364 yards while running back Derrick Henry rushed 212 yards. That’s the first regular-season game ever to combine 350+ yards of passing with 200+ yards rushing.

Besides the change in the usual parade route, a number of participants, balloon handlers, and timing over three days, the parade has implemented the following changes:

Everyone participating in the parade is being tested for COVID-19 and undergoing wellness checks before the event.

No one under 18 is allowed to participate. Professional marching bands and ensembles are replacing high school and college marching bands this year.

Performers and participants will be socially distanced and wear masks.

Most participants are from the tri-state area.

There will also be performances from the Radio City Rockettes, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, Brett Young, Pentatonix, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” CNCO, Sofia Carson, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Tori Kelly and Karol G.

In America, Steelers vs Titans is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 25).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won’t be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

