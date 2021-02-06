Stay in the flow with all things Tampa Bay L V. Sign up for Touchdown Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 6:40 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tampa Bay hasn’t won a contest against New Orleans since Sept. 9 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday.

Special teams collected 13 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 this past Sunday. RB Alvin Kamara and QB Drew Brees were among the main playmakers for the Saints as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 39 attempts.

Brees ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.

The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tampa Bay, who are 9-8 against the spread.

