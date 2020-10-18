Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region, 2019-2026

Market Overview of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Segment by Type, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is segmented into

Bottle Grade PET

Fiber Grade PET

Film Grade PET

The segment of bottle grade PET holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 73%.

Segment by Application, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is segmented into

Clothing Fabric

Technical Textiles

Bottle Packaging Container

Automotive Decoration

Electronics & Electrical

Building and Construction

Others

Packaging applications, textile industry are the main application, which use 77% and 18% of the global production of the PET resin in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Competitive Landscape and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Share Analysis

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin product introduction, recent developments, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi

Indorama Ventures

Alpek

FENC

Reliance Industries

Sheng Hong Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng Petrochemical

Sanfangxiang Group

Sinopec Yizheng

Since CR Chemicals

JBF

Octal

NanYa

Wankai New Materials

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

SABIC

NEO GROUP

Lotte Chemical

Toray

KoKsan

Sibur (Polief)

Advansa

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

