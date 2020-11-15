Tickets for College games: buy NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament College

actually don’t love this game from a betting standpoint, however, I have decided to take a new angle with the Bears and their fans this season. Instead of picking them to lose 24-3 every week and hearing crap from them when they win, I’m going to pull a triple-level troll move here and start picking them to win every week. Yes, I will be sacrificing my personal ATS record in the hopes that the Bears lose every game moving forward. Let’s get hot!

The Pick: Bears 17, Panthers 16

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

For a hot minute there, I was leaning bailing on my “Carson Wentz shocks the world with a backdoor cover” … and I decided to ultimately do it. The Ravens are just a better team and they are not afraid to blow out a bad team. We haven’t seen a nova game from Lamar Jackson yet and I think we get one this week. He and Marquise Brown hook up for a couple of scores on a porous Eagles defense and Lamar runs for another couple himself.

The Pick: Ravens 41, Eagles 17

Atlanta (0-5) at Minnesota (1-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -4

Anyone who reads my picks columns over the years knows I’m a big fan of the Dead Cat Bounce. If you don’t know what it means, basically it involves a team firing its coach and then playing well the following week. Players have acknowledged this is a thing (Brady Quinn mentioned how everyone cranks up the energy a notch when the coach is canned because you realize everyone’s job is on the line) and it shows up pretty well in the start line and the results. We saw the Texans take care of business against the Jags last week after Bill O’Brien was fired. I think the Falcons will do something similar and try to air it out against a porous Vikings defense. Matt Ryan will be miffed at Arthur Blank’s comments and looking to prove something. Big day for him, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley.

The Pick: Falcons 35, Vikings 28

Cleveland (4-1) at Pittsburgh (4-0)

Really, really, really want to pick the Browns here. I think they’re legit at 4-1 — the first time since 1994 — but the specific circumstances surrounding this game gave me a little spooked. We don’t know if Odell Beckham is going to play after the star wide receiver was sent home with an illness on Thursday. Baker Mayfield should be good to go, but he’s banged up this week. The Steelers haven’t ever lost to Cleveland at home under Mike Tomlin. Ben Roethlisberger LIGHTS UP the Browns because they passed on him in 2004 and he still has a chip on his shoulder. But you know what? I don’t care. I’m here to LIVE. Give me Cleveland. Love the over in this game too, as well.

https://cord-cutters.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-live-san-francisco-49ers-vs-new-orleans-saints-livestream-free-nfl-football-game-watch-hd-0377672/

https://torrent.wonderhowto.com/forum/watch-nfl-football-game-2020-live-streaming-online-sunday-night-game-football-free-0377678/

https://jackass-3d-contest.wonderhowto.com/forum/watch-bills-vs-cardinals-game-live-reddit-0377627/

https://mad-science.wonderhowto.com/forum/stream-seahawks-vs-rams-live-free-game-0377626/

https://farmville.wonderhowto.com/forum/nfl-live-49ers-vs-saints-livestream-free-0377624/

https://photography.wonderhowto.com/forum/live-streams-bengals-vs-steelers-game-live-nfl-free-0377621/

https://nexus5.gadgethacks.com/forum/live-stream-chargers-vs-dolphins-game-live-free-15-11-2020-0377594/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-broncos-vs-raiders-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377585/

https://null-byte.wonderhowto.com/forum/nfl-streams-raiders-vs-broncos-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377607/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREEBroncos-vs-Raiders-Live-Free-Stream-Free–f89c4d08523246ff97d53d4a27ed27ed

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREEChargers-vs-Dolphins-Live-Free-Stream-Free–8eeba54ee8d940ababfb8be0d5c02f2d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREEBills-vs-Cardinals-Live-Free-Stream-Free–e87a0da5c1134468991aa182e72d5c8e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREESeahawks-vs-Rams-Live-Free-Stream-Free–d4b9963d7d024d8b82b9b1410b0de6c6

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREE49ers-vs-Saints-Live-Free-Stream-Free–b2ccbeaf89134d11819765219220446d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamSFREEBengals-vs-Steelers-Live-Free-Stream-Free–3466ef0142944e308df9f3fcf224a2a2

https://torrent.wonderhowto.com/forum/watch-nfl-football-game-2020-live-streaming-online-sunday-night-game-football-free-0377678/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-pittsburgh-steelers-vs-cincinnati-bengals-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377637/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-san-francisco-49ers-vs-new-orleans-saints-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377638/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-seattle-seahawks-vs-los-angeles-rams-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377639/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-arizona-cardinals-vs-buffalo-bills-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377641/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-los-angeles-chargers-vs-miami-dolphins-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377642/

https://tablets.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-streams-denver-broncos-vs-las-vegas-raiders-game-live-stream-free-watch-air-0377643/

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-Los-Angeles-Chargers-vs-Miami-Dolphins-Live-Free-Stream-1408800

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-Denver-Broncos-vs-Las-Vegas-Raiders-Live-Free-Stream-1408799

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Las-Vegas-Raiders-vs-Denver-Broncos-Lions-Live-Stream–434dfbaabcde4963804511a186083205

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Miami-Dolphins-vs-Los-Angeles-Chargers-Lions-Live-Stream–8e8929e1001244628d033ba0833d138a

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Lions-Live-Stream–5cde00615e064ad2bca3b2f377c283a0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Los-Angeles-Rams-vs-Seattle-Seahawks-Lions-Live-Stream–3c7451bf8c1a49f6a5cf94ee1915918f

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-New-Orleans-Saints-vs-San-Francisco-49ers-Lions-Live-Stream–b2ace5994f4540d6892361ebcdf8fe69

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-Pittsburgh-Steelers-vs-Cincinnati-Bengals-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–70bfbdc8298c424285aca0d7fb1b292b

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-Denver-Broncos-vs-Las-Vegas-Raiders-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–674fdfdaeb0f47b095f854b71473998c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-Los-Angeles-Chargers-vs-Miami-Dolphins-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–4910914a4b28430eb2d60a172f5beae5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-Arizona-Cardinals-vs-Buffalo-Bills-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–8dad391e670349f59b947511b854374e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-Seattle-Seahawks-vs-Los-Angeles-Rams-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–b7a925e690fb4f50acb82c08a9f8bff2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/NFLStreamS-San-Francisco-49ers-vs-New-Orleans-Saints-game-live-stream-free-Watch-on-Air–d48b3a7b23834a5f93c8507e7d01a057

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Pittsburgh-Steelers-vs-Cincinnati-Bengals-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–b6d146bbc1ec4ca8840f83e4c25b6b76

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-San-Francisco-49ers-vs-New-Orleans-Saints-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–464fed3b71d249fe91b52ac0980981e1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Seattle-Seahawks-vs-Los-Angeles-Rams-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–72fd2f166fb24890af6557237d60d5a2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Arizona-Cardinals-vs-Buffalo-Bills-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–b7874dc53fb244e4947289a4c01e9988

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Los-Angeles-Chargers-vs-Miami-Dolphins-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–c23d10b72e814e9c87f8761991020310

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Denver-Broncos-vs-Las-Vegas-Raiders-Live-Stream-Free-NFL–b0910be475ee490e8d9d5afefd9db571

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/FREE-Raiders-vs-Broncos-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NFL–3f5c02a3e29a41eca979926c031770df

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Cincinnati-Bengals-vs-Pittsburgh-Steelers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NFL-Game-2020–0b767ed215b149f7850938020c600e65

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/New-Orleans-Saints-vs-San-Francisco-49ers-Reddit-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-Game-2020–61dd25a57fa04e1cbcf9a80729e89ca1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Los-Angeles-Rams-vs-Seattle-Seahawks-Reddit-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-Game-2020–e523151e48124621a27caf1c63a17898

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Reddit-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-Game-2020–4a1e46526caf4e55ad2b1f01b0305f19

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Miami-Dolphins-vs-Los-Angeles-Chargers-Live-Reddit-Stream-Free-NFL-Game-2020–9e1bde293aae4d7abf57467ee1e5529c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Las-Vegas-Raiders-vs-Denver-Broncos-Live-Reddit-Stream-Free-NFL-Game-2020–9fcd65a2c4564c49b9345afb6f76d9d0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Bills-vs-Cardinals-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit–f037b6c01d1248adae9f06f30f64f397

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Cardinals-vs-Bills-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit–e965c0f8dbd64b5d8f474a361703eed9

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Arizona-Cardinals-vs-Buffalo-Bills-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit–c94c556674c44288aa36736e69e1c14e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit–3e4b36fa7176472fa89b10ab2aa11a95

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-Arizona-Cardinals-vs-Buffalo-Bills-Live-Free-Stream-1408801

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-Seattle-Seahawks-vs-Los-Angeles-Rams-Live-Free-Stream-1408802

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-San-Francisco-49ers-vs-New-Orleans-Saints-Live-Free-Stream-1408803

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LIVE-SNF-Pittsburgh-Steelers-vs-Cincinnati-Bengals-Live-Free-Stream-1408804

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%22Broncos-vs-Raiders-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–081b983230724adca659318660d61320

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%22Chargers-vs-Dolphins-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–977bb1e9ee4d45e9b793936814c39a34

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%22Bills-vs-Cardinals-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–4356499005114b76930643cffb9b43fa

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%22Seahawks-vs-Rams-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–68ca676bce0a4869a090a9f3042cafe8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%2249ers-vs-Saints-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–6c25c75e4bd04118bcde80ce550b9b8d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream-%22Bengals-vs-Steelers-game-Live%22-Free-15112020–ce4933503e1248278005ae2cc4ded095

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-Las-Vegas-Raiders-vs-Denver-Broncos-Live-Free-Stream-NFL-1408805

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-Miami-Dolphins-vs-Los-Angeles-Chargers-Live-Free-Stream-1408806

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-Buffalo-Bills-vs-Arizona-Cardinals-Live-Free-Stream-NFL-1408807

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-Los-Angeles-Rams-vs-Seattle-Seahawks-Live-Free-Stream-NF-1408808

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-New-Orleans-Saints-vs-San-Francisco-49ers-Live-Free-Stre-1408809

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Rams-vs-Seahawks—Live-Watch–NFL-Week-10-Online-Free-Streaming–81de44dfb4964ddc960aa70179050d30

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Seahawks-vs-Rams—Live-Watch–NFL-Week-10-Online-Free-Streaming–b2a2ea15bf3d460d8b68c28e5fba2aca

https://www.deviantart.com/nfl-tvgames/commission/LiVeSTrEaM-Cincinnati-Bengals-vs-Pittsburgh-Steelers-Live-Free-Stre-1408810

https://cord-cutters.gadgethacks.com/forum/nfl-live-san-francisco-49ers-vs-new-orleans-saints-livestream-free-nfl-football-game-watch-hd-0377672/

https://torrent.wonderhowto.com/forum/watch-nfl-football-game-2020-live-streaming-online-sunday-night-game-football-free-0377678/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Los-Angeles-Rams-vs-Seattle-Seahawks—Live-Watch–NFL-Week-10-Online-Free-Streaming–ec0e63eaebb54897b284cafcf0196da2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Seattle-Seahawks-vs-Los-Angeles-Rams—Live-Watch–NFL-Week-10-Online-Free-Streaming–401a5d557ffb44ca9c1203f2ebaa3f9d

The Pick: Browns 31, Steelers 28

Houston (1-4) at Tennessee (4-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

I’m never doubting Mike Vrabel’s team again. What an impressive effort against Buffalo with no practice. He went Full Belichick and convinced his team to get motivated by screwing up the COVID protocols. It worked and Tennessee looked great against Buffalo. They used a formula — dropping back in zone coverage and forcing an impatient quarterback who likes to run to beat them by reading the full field and being super aggressive into short windows — to take out Josh Allen. We saw the Vikings do the same thing against Deshaun Watson and it worked very well. I think we’ll see a repeat this week and the Titans can win this game. I love the over 53 here as well, but if you go that route you need Watson to lob up points late, which Allen and Buffalo did not do.

The Pick: Titans 31, Texans 24

Washington (1-4) at New York Giants (0-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -2.5

I’m not going to overcomplicate matters here: The Giants should not be favored in any football game right now.

The Pick: Washington 17, Giants 14

Cincinnati (1-3-1) at Indianapolis (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Indianapolis -8

Made a major mistake assuming Joe Burrow could storm through the backdoor against the Ravens and their defense. I think Indy will be different — their defense is good, but they are willing to let teams hang around by not closing out in the red zone and playing prevent/melting clock in the second half. That should be enough to let Joe Burrow sneak through the backdoor getting more than a touchdown. If Darius Leonard doesn’t play, I love Joe Mixon’s prop overs and using him in DFS. I love Jonathan Taylor props either way. Breakout game coming for him.

The Pick: Colts 21, Bengals 14

Denver (1-3) at New England (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -9.5

There are just about 20 quarterbacks under the age of 25 who have ever won a football game — the home or away — against Bill Belichick over the 20 years. That’s not a lot. The Pats aren’t the same as their peak, but they managed to bottle up Patrick Mahomes the other day. I think they can handle Drew Lock and/or Brett Rypien. With Cam Newton back and Damien Harris emerging, we could certainly see this game end up being a low-scoring slog with a late defensive score by New England.

The Pick: Patriots 28, Broncos 14

Detroit (1-3) at Jacksonville (1-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -3

The Lions are better than 1-3, are coming off a bye, have a very good passing offense, and are playing against the worst defense in football. The Jaguars can’t stop anyone and don’t have a whole lot of efficiency when it comes to their red zone performance and/or their kicking game. Gardner Minshew should be able to pass in this game — the Lions aren’t good on defense either — but I’ll take the better quarterback and the better team here laying the points. If Matt Patricia blows another double-digit lead he might be looking for a job.

The Pick: Lions 35, Jaguars 31

New York Jets (0-5) at Miami (2-3)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -8

Again, not going to overcomplicate things here: I will not be betting on the combination of the Jets and Adam Gase ever again, especially as long as they’re trotting out Joe Flacco and Frank Gore.

The Pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Green Bay (4-0) at Tampa Bay (3-2)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -1

Outstanding late game between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers are probably the better team here, but this is sort of a desperation game for the Buccaneers, who would fall to 3-3 after losing to the Bears last week. The Packers are off a bye but the Bucs get 10 days to rest too. I am very interested to see how the Tampa run defense responds to the loss of Vita Vea. One of the best run defenders in the NFL just a few years into his career, losing him could unlock Aaron Jones in a big way. I’ll regret this pick if it’s that problematic, but I tend to think Brady — who caught a backhanded insult from Jamaal Williams this week — will come out guns blazing for this matchup and take care of business at home.

The Pick: Buccaneers 28, Packers 24

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at San Francisco (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers +3.5

Kind of like the Philly game, I’m going to buy as low as possible on a dog here. The 49ers are a team no one wants anything to do with. They just lost to the Dolphins in horrific fashion at home. The Rams are playing well and everyone will be on them. Give me Jimmy Garoppolo in a bounceback/buy-low spot, along with the 49ers rushing attack and a big stage for George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to just lie down and get steamrolled at home again, especially in a massive division game against a rival with the 49ers desperately needing to pick up a win with key division games looming. They’ll hang close or win outright.

The Pick: 49ers 24, Rams 21

Kansas City (4-1) at Buffalo (4-1)

5 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Like the Titans, the Chiefs have shown an ability to play plenty of zone coverage and limit an explosive passing offense with a rushing quarterback. They should be able to do it against the Bills here — I am a little concerned they could give up shot plays to Stefon Diggs as they did to Henry Ruggs and Nelson Agholar for Las Vegas last week, but I think Steve Spagnuolo can cook up a defense to slow down Buffalo. I don’t think Buffalo can stop the Chiefs offense right now. Oddly enough, this could be a get right spot for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Pick: Chiefs 35, Bills 28

Cardinals (3-2) at Dallas (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Andy Dalton in prime time? Yes, I will fade him. I actually think Dalton will play well in this spot, with Chandler Jones out for the Cardinals and the weapons he has at his disposal. But the Cowboys are dealing with major offensive line issues and Dalton without protection is a problem. The Cowboys defense is impressively bad and Kyler Murray/DeAndre Hopkins should be able to attack them through the air.