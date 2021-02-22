Live-nOw!* That is, the form promises urgency.

No practice, no problem! A COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville didn’t seem to disrupt the Titans in Week 5 despite the fact that they were missing several important players, as they downed the Buffalo Bills, 42-16. Ryan Tannehill accounted for four total touchdowns and it feels like people are finally waking up to the fact that he may be one of the better signal-callers in the NFL. Tannehill has won 13 games since becoming Tennessee’s starter last season (including playoffs), and that is tied with Patrick Mahomes,

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at San Francisco (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers +3.5

Kind of like the Philly game, I’m going to buy as low as possible on a dog here. The 49ers are a team no one wants anything to do with. They just lost to the Dolphins in horrific fashion at home. The Rams are playing well and everyone will be on them.

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/what-s-up/live-reddit-trevor-finlay-mondayfunday-2021-live-free-concert-streams-online-show

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/who-do-you-love/hd-crackstreams-tales-from-a-tour-bus-behind-the-scenes-of-concerts-tours-2021-live-stream-free-concert

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/what-s-up/live-past-present-future-online-concert-series-bundle-deal-2021-live-stream-free-full-show

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/who-do-you-love/streams-reddit-dust-bowl-faeries-open-for-take-out-virtual-concert-series-2021-live-stream-free-full-show

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/what-s-up/reddit-stream-couch-concerts-presents-brazilian-jazz-quartet-2021-live-stream-free-online-show

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/who-do-you-love/espn-tv-new-york-festival-of-construction-2021-live-stream-free-online

https://www.slipstreamti.com/forum/what-s-up/live-mashramani-festival-in-guyana-2021-live-free-online-concert-streaming

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Get-Started-with-Music-with-Liam-Frost-Freeconcert-871151100

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Hannah-s-Big-Sing-Show-Tunes-Special-FreeConcert-871151218

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Trevor-Finlay-MondayFunday-2021-Live-Concert-871151314

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Live-Songbook-Art-and-Artists-of-Tomorrow-Online-871151463

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/An-Evening-of-Thanksgiving-with-CeCe-Winans-Live-871151546

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/London-Music-Hall-Choir-2021-Online-Music-Concert-871151682

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Soul-Song-Viral-Choir-Online-Rehearsal-concert-sho-871151756

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/The-FunikiJam-Show-celebrates-Black-Musicians-NAS-871151793

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/FREE-You-ll-Hear-It-LIVE-Concert-show-Online-871152166

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Holocaust-survivors-Purim-Concert-with-Benny-Live-871152382

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Tales-From-a-Tour-Bus-Behind-the-Scenes-of-Concer-871152667

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Past-Present-Future-Online-Concert-Series-BUND-871152787

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/DUST-BOWL-FAERIES-Open-For-Take-Out-Virtual-Conce-871152860

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Couch-Concerts-presents-Brazilian-Jazz-Quartet-871152909

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/New-York-Festival-of-Construction-2021-Concert-Fre-871153445

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/FREE-Mashramani-Festival-in-Guyana-Concert-2021-871153640

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Mothercraft-Ottawa-EarlyON-Virtual-Baby-Signs-and-871153762

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/A-Virtual-Tour-of-the-London-of-Ian-Fleming-Jame-871153836

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/UNDERSCORED-Musto-Cello-Piano-Sonata-ConcertFRee-871154022

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Homegrown-Soul-Joanna-Serenko-Concert-2021-Live-871154077

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Amanda-Pascali-and-The-Family-Concert-Live-Free-871154363

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/Darius-Battiwalla-Live-Audio-Stream-2021-Concert-871154600

https://www.deviantart.com/allgamess/journal/LIVE-Blurring-the-Lines-Concert-2021-Live-Free-871154664

Give me Jimmy Garoppolo in a bounceback/buy-low spot, along with the 49ers rushing attack and a big stage for George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to just lie down and get steamrolled at home again, especially in a massive division game against a rival with the 49ers desperately needing to pick up a win with key division games looming. They’ll hang close or win outright.

The Pick: 49ers 24, Rams 21

Kansas City (4-1) at Buffalo (4-1)

5 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Like the Titans, the Chiefs have shown an ability to play plenty of zone coverage and limit an explosive passing offense with a rushing quarterback. They should be able to do it against the Bills here — I am a little concerned they could give up shot plays to Stefon Diggs as they did to Henry Ruggs and Nelson Agholar for Las Vegas last week, but I think Steve Spagnuolo can cook up a defense to slow down Buffalo. I don’t think Buffalo can stop the Chiefs offense right now. Oddly enough, this could be a get right spot for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Pick: Chiefs 35, Bills 28

Cardinals (3-2) at Dallas (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Andy Dalton in prime time? Yes, I will fade him. I actually think Dalton will play well in this spot, with Chandler Jones out for the Cardinals and the weapons he has at his disposal. But the Cowboys are dealing with major offensive line issues and Dalton without protection is a problem. The Cowboys defense is impressively bad and Kyler Murray/DeAndre Hopkins should be able to attack them through the air.

https://primefeed.in/