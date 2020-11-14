The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 217 countries and territories around the world and 2 international

actually don’t love this game from a betting standpoint, however, I have decided to take a new angle with the Bears and their fans this season. Instead of picking them to lose 24-3 every week and hearing crap from them when they win, I’m going to pull a triple-level troll move here and start picking them to win every week. Yes, I will be sacrificing my personal ATS record in the hopes that the Bears lose every game moving forward. Let’s get hot!

The Pick: Bears 17, Panthers 16

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

For a hot minute there, I was leaning bailing on my “Carson Wentz shocks the world with a backdoor cover” … and I decided to ultimately do it. The Ravens are just a better team and they are not afraid to blow out a bad team. We haven’t seen a nova game from Lamar Jackson yet and I think we get one this week. He and Marquise Brown hook up for a couple of scores on a porous Eagles defense and Lamar runs for another couple himself.

The Pick: Ravens 41, Eagles 17

Atlanta (0-5) at Minnesota (1-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -4

Anyone who reads my picks columns over the years knows I’m a big fan of the Dead Cat Bounce. If you don’t know what it means, basically it involves a team firing its coach and then playing well the following week. Players have acknowledged this is a thing (Brady Quinn mentioned how everyone cranks up the energy a notch when the coach is canned because you realize everyone’s job is on the line) and it shows up pretty well in the start line and the results. We saw the Texans take care of business against the Jags last week after Bill O’Brien was fired. I think the Falcons will do something similar and try to air it out against a porous Vikings defense. Matt Ryan will be miffed at Arthur Blank’s comments and looking to prove something. Big day for him, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley.

The Pick: Falcons 35, Vikings 28

Cleveland (4-1) at Pittsburgh (4-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22Argentina-vs-New-Zeland-Live%22-Free-Watch-RugbY-2020–9f6a8132ae4f4135aa040a8dce89b1ef

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live%22-Free-Watch-RugbY-2020–9d17c11ba21b45629b059effae2690c4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStreamS-New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-game-Live-Rugby-free–d4a85647ad6243d4b6f4e021539618a0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Live’-New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-game%22-Stream-Free-Online–7c3f7cee278640738b7febdfe38150a1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/STream-%22New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live%22-Free-game–d8b2abd3ffce4fdab824e3b722d526a2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVE%C2%A9-%22New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live%22-Reddit-STream-game%E2%84%A2-2020–ca723ed789cb4b32b679ec0ad764371e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Rugby’Stream-Reddit-Free–6342d12e0b7348759e345e714792dae3

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Stream-Free–da3605470cb34a59914da738bb368779

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live-Stream-Free–0ec7ed1e829b47b8a1e8861ecd965a7a

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Wallabies-vs-Argentina-Live-Stream-Rugby-2020–59a35d2fce714c09b4b9ab3d37404eb5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Argentina-vs-Wallabies-Live-Stream-Free-Rugby-2020–5b0913a7fdfc4bfb876f1c9d4d4756a1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live-Rugby’Stream-Reddit-Free–ece48a09fbf04ff98c18bf38d414ec0c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVE%C2%A9-%22Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live%22-Reddit-STream-game%E2%84%A2-2020–f4b74af1a4934d379ae8d7da97991cb9

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/STream-%22Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live%22-Free-Rugby–52556b91e859478c9f53316ddc1de2d2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Live’-Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live-game%22-Stream-Free-Online–7a76831e367a4590a76de9c7db84f449

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStreamS-Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-game-Live-Rugby-free–be728e71d43d4fe38410fca0e49a2671

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live%22-Stream-Free-Online-Watch-HD-TV-2020–b3e949ab84db438d9f0cf6a839ebf928

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22Argentina-vs-New-Zeland-Live%22-Stream-Free-Online-Watch-HD-TV-2020–40cdcc36ad5a4ba08682fb660c7c1ccd

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVETri-Nations-2020-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-Rugby–more–6fa5e14e6c9c414e93f8117984e85654

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream.S-Tri-Nations-Rugby-2020-Live-Rugby-Stream-Free–1dc162c3f0dc469caa2c39259309e430

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE%22New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Stream%22-Free-Game-Online-TV-Channel–5379fae97d684b1296073f79da4d65e5

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/All-Blacks-vs-Argentina-Live.-Stream-Free-TV-Channel–4a5182febfde4044a96a6c5bcbe6f49e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/All-Blacks-vs-Argentina-Live-Stream-How-to-watch-the-Tri-Nations-Match–a5600ed6b8be4a0ba5239a1a6eb7455b

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/FREE-Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-Live-Stream-Free-TV-Channel–fc4878d74bcd4e439e61deaaeb010a63

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Streaming-Free-TV-Channel–0d6540f961834ff49a024db533754c1c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Streaming-Free-TV-Channel–0d6540f961834ff49a024db533754c1c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Argentina-vs-All-Blacks-Live-Reddit-Stream-Free-TV-Channel–58ed766727074137b6dd514a4357954d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Argentina-vs-New-Zealand-LiveStream-free-Rugby-Game-Reddit–110620440a4c4b51898f95eac6b8e1d4

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Free-New-Zealand-vs-Argentina-Live-Stream-Free–7647d9d5403049e49cdc8aa35e6cfd8e

https://www.bigmarker.com/masters2020/LivE-Italy-vs-Scotland-Live-Rugby-Stream-Free-Online?show_live_page=true

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStream.S-Italy-vs-Scotland-Live-Rugby-Stream-Free–a6ada41fc6184a419174ddc36e9d86ed

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVesTreaM-%E2%80%9CItaly-vs-Scotland-Live%E2%80%9D-Stream–Free–4ebf027a85a94142baabba00d95fb85a

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVEItaly-vs-Scotland-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-Rugby–more–72e47f18094b47feaaeba5354cd36f67

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LivE-Italy-vs-Scotland-Live-Rugby-Stream-Free-Online–b602eacb42c2410b8e3e5bf1124e6aa0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Italy-vs-Scotland-Live-Stream-Free–494de5db8d334a5aa805bd22f758b220

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Scotland-vs-Italy-Live-Stream-Free–8b44dd6417eb446a95006629c9d848a6

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Italy-vs-Scotland-Live-Stream-Free-Rugby-2020–7ee45b12ab0c40bca06506308bfc686b

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Scotland-vs-Italy-Live-Stream-Free-Rugby-2020–0012cc61793d4acbaeef085bc4d868d0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22Italy-vs-Scotland-Live%22-Stream-Free-Online-Watch-HD-TV-2020–e898e7e7b8184478981e9187f4e56ca7

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Official%C2%BBLiVeSTrEaM%22Scotland-vs-Italy-Live%22-Stream-Free-Online-Watch-HD-TV-2020–3471d9e1f29543a0a8188bc8284aaf14

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Vivo-Scotland-vs-Italy-Live-%22Stream–0cb7d0d7e12c4d5b94386306fb6abba0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Scotland-vs-Italy-Live-Rugby’Stream-Reddit-Free–8277f8126b6844bd9c4f4551a4a12e75

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/STream-%22Italy-vs-Scotland-Live%22-Free-Rugby–748fe1ce24a4444e8afcf0ee7aca4d42

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/StreamItaly-vs-Scotland-LiVE-2020%22-Rugby–30a9c427af7b4271a7cc15027ca0a7b1

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVE%C2%A9-%22Italy-vs-Scotland-Live%22-Reddit-STream-game%E2%84%A2-2020–07a9ab15f2c440c4b677718163ca8763

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LivE-Autumn-Nations-Cup-2020-Live-Rugby-Stream-Free-Online–5e606219ba7a46efb408eb1d36f5450e

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVE-Italy-vs-Scotland-Live%22-Stream-Free-4k-HD–adc40883d81c49e58517dfb0d168d2d2

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Autumn-Nations-Cup-2020-Live-Stream-Free-Rugby-2020–4194a415354647f8b5e69c610ad064d8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Autumn-Nations-Cup-2020-Live-Stream-Free–67b1d3fc58424c8aa40eb90e728a0771

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Autumn-Nations-Cup-2020-Live-Stream-Free-Italy-vs-Scotland–f08e18518d554bec817237dbeeaf4249

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVESTREAAutumn-Nations-Cup-2020-Live-Stream-Free–29c8d9cdd65d44b9ba13685d4abf0cc8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Autumn-Nations-Cup-Live-Stream-Free–0060f5ed41884391b561992f7d8f213c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/streamItaly-vs-ScotlandLiVE-Rugby%22-2020–abb3782742b54d09a9c75cae4f64c2d8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/streamScotland-vs-ItalyLiVE-Rugby%22-2020–ee3db1e4174d4e598b474d94ea4096b0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/streamTri-Nations-Rugby-2020LiVE-Rugby%22-2020–307e6481d07a4fd0845406d54d556fa6

Really, really, really want to pick the Browns here. I think they’re legit at 4-1 — the first time since 1994 — but the specific circumstances surrounding this game gave me a little spooked. We don’t know if Odell Beckham is going to play after the star wide receiver was sent home with an illness on Thursday. Baker Mayfield should be good to go, but he’s banged up this week. The Steelers haven’t ever lost to Cleveland at home under Mike Tomlin. Ben Roethlisberger LIGHTS UP the Browns because they passed on him in 2004 and he still has a chip on his shoulder. But you know what? I don’t care. I’m here to LIVE. Give me Cleveland. Love the over in this game too, as well.

The Pick: Browns 31, Steelers 28

Houston (1-4) at Tennessee (4-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

I’m never doubting Mike Vrabel’s team again. What an impressive effort against Buffalo with no practice. He went Full Belichick and convinced his team to get motivated by screwing up the COVID protocols. It worked and Tennessee looked great against Buffalo. They used a formula — dropping back in zone coverage and forcing an impatient quarterback who likes to run to beat them by reading the full field and being super aggressive into short windows — to take out Josh Allen. We saw the Vikings do the same thing against Deshaun Watson and it worked very well. I think we’ll see a repeat this week and the Titans can win this game. I love the over 53 here as well, but if you go that route you need Watson to lob up points late, which Allen and Buffalo did not do.

The Pick: Titans 31, Texans 24

Washington (1-4) at New York Giants (0-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -2.5

I’m not going to overcomplicate matters here: The Giants should not be favored in any football game right now.

The Pick: Washington 17, Giants 14

Cincinnati (1-3-1) at Indianapolis (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Indianapolis -8

Made a major mistake assuming Joe Burrow could storm through the backdoor against the Ravens and their defense. I think Indy will be different — their defense is good, but they are willing to let teams hang around by not closing out in the red zone and playing prevent/melting clock in the second half. That should be enough to let Joe Burrow sneak through the backdoor getting more than a touchdown. If Darius Leonard doesn’t play, I love Joe Mixon’s prop overs and using him in DFS. I love Jonathan Taylor props either way. Breakout game coming for him.

The Pick: Colts 21, Bengals 14

Denver (1-3) at New England (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -9.5

There are just about 20 quarterbacks under the age of 25 who have ever won a football game — the home or away — against Bill Belichick over the 20 years. That’s not a lot. The Pats aren’t the same as their peak, but they managed to bottle up Patrick Mahomes the other day. I think they can handle Drew Lock and/or Brett Rypien. With Cam Newton back and Damien Harris emerging, we could certainly see this game end up being a low-scoring slog with a late defensive score by New England.

The Pick: Patriots 28, Broncos 14

Detroit (1-3) at Jacksonville (1-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -3

The Lions are better than 1-3, are coming off a bye, have a very good passing offense, and are playing against the worst defense in football. The Jaguars can’t stop anyone and don’t have a whole lot of efficiency when it comes to their red zone performance and/or their kicking game. Gardner Minshew should be able to pass in this game — the Lions aren’t good on defense either — but I’ll take the better quarterback and the better team here laying the points. If Matt Patricia blows another double-digit lead he might be looking for a job.

The Pick: Lions 35, Jaguars 31

New York Jets (0-5) at Miami (2-3)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -8

Again, not going to overcomplicate things here: I will not be betting on the combination of the Jets and Adam Gase ever again, especially as long as they’re trotting out Joe Flacco and Frank Gore.

The Pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Green Bay (4-0) at Tampa Bay (3-2)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -1

Outstanding late game between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers are probably the better team here, but this is sort of a desperation game for the Buccaneers, who would fall to 3-3 after losing to the Bears last week. The Packers are off a bye but the Bucs get 10 days to rest too. I am very interested to see how the Tampa run defense responds to the loss of Vita Vea. One of the best run defenders in the NFL just a few years into his career, losing him could unlock Aaron Jones in a big way. I’ll regret this pick if it’s that problematic, but I tend to think Brady — who caught a backhanded insult from Jamaal Williams this week — will come out guns blazing for this matchup and take care of business at home.

The Pick: Buccaneers 28, Packers 24

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at San Francisco (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers +3.5

Kind of like the Philly game, I’m going to buy as low as possible on a dog here. The 49ers are a team no one wants anything to do with. They just lost to the Dolphins in horrific fashion at home. The Rams are playing well and everyone will be on them. Give me Jimmy Garoppolo in a bounceback/buy-low spot, along with the 49ers rushing attack and a big stage for George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to just lie down and get steamrolled at home again, especially in a massive division game against a rival with the 49ers desperately needing to pick up a win with key division games looming. They’ll hang close or win outright.

The Pick: 49ers 24, Rams 21

Kansas City (4-1) at Buffalo (4-1)

5 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Like the Titans, the Chiefs have shown an ability to play plenty of zone coverage and limit an explosive passing offense with a rushing quarterback. They should be able to do it against the Bills here — I am a little concerned they could give up shot plays to Stefon Diggs as they did to Henry Ruggs and Nelson Agholar for Las Vegas last week, but I think Steve Spagnuolo can cook up a defense to slow down Buffalo. I don’t think Buffalo can stop the Chiefs offense right now. Oddly enough, this could be a get right spot for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Pick: Chiefs 35, Bills 28

Cardinals (3-2) at Dallas (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Andy Dalton in prime time? Yes, I will fade him. I actually think Dalton will play well in this spot, with Chandler Jones out for the Cardinals and the weapons he has at his disposal. But the Cowboys are dealing with major offensive line issues and Dalton without protection is a problem. The Cowboys defense is impressively bad and Kyler Murray/DeAndre Hopkins should be able to attack them through the air.