Life Support Systems Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2018 to 2028

In April 2019, Collins Aerospace Systems, a United Technologies subsidiary, received a contract to develop components of the life support system for Boeing Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Royal Philips launched a new Trilogy Evo portable life support ventilator platform at 2018 European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in France.

In April 2018, LivaNova, a global medical technology company acquired TandemLife. The acquisition of TandemLife will allow LiveNova to complement its portfolio with a wide range of solutions for Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) and Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support (pMCS).

High Prevalence of Life Threatening Diseases Prompting Increased Adoption of Life Support Systems in Healthcare Industry

Life support systems market are increasingly witnessing wide adoption in the healthcare industry, on the back of numerous factors, such as growing prevalence of life threatening diseases, accelerating healthcare spending, and improvisations in healthcare infrastructure. As per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, more than 5.7 million patients get admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) in the U.S. annually, mostly with neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. These growing number of patients are prompting healthcare centers, hospitals, and clinics to invest in life support systems market.

Inappropriate practices Associated with Ventilators Limiting Growth in Life Support Systems Market

The elevated risk, complexities associated with the life support system operations, and physical as well as emotional pain are some factors that have the potential to restrict growth of the life support systems market. Furthermore, growing number of inappropriate practices linked with life support systems, such as maintaining patients beyond the point by using ventilators are limiting the use of such machines, thereby, dampening market growth.

Life Support Systems Remain a Far Cry for Many Healthcare Centers & Patients Alike

Not every hospital, clinic and patient can bear the high cost of life support systems, which has been limiting the adoption of this highly pricey service. However, some patients opt for life support systems, they usually find it difficult to avail this service for long. Extremely high hospital bills associated with the use of life support systems significantly limit their adoption. Moreover, several small-scale clinics, hospitals, and medical centers don’t invest in these systems, which has been restricting growth of stakeholders.

Developed Economies Dominate Life Support Systems Market

Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are expected to register a significant share in growth of the life support systems market, owing to availability of technologically advanced base for healthcare services. Moreover, the region is the hub of numerous leading market players, and their robust sales growth is supplementing market share of the region. Western Europe also has the potential to register a notable market share due to the presence of well-established medical infrastructure coupled with highly skilled medical professionals. Burgeoning number of R&D initiatives for novel and innovative medical solutions are also promising market growth in the region.

Based on product type, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Installed

Portable

Based on device type, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Automated External Defibrillator

Extracorporeal Oxygenator

Ventilator

Based on end user, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services

Trauma Centers

North America (U.S., Canada) Life support systems Market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Life support systems Market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) Life support systems Market

CIS and Russia Life support systems Market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Life support systems Market

Japan Life support systems Market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Life support systems Market

