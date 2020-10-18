Dryer Vents Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019 to 2029

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Dryer Vents industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Dryer Vents and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Dryer Vents Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Dryer Vents market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Dryer Vents market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players

collectively accounting for ~30% revenue share. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is operated by a large number of relatively small players. However, limited production capabilities and distribution networks of these players have restricted their significance at the global level.

In an effort to gain a competitive edge through versatile product offerings within a shorter timeframe, manufacturers are rigorously investing in R&D activities. Adoption of advanced injection molding processes has also been a trending strategy for the participants in dryer vents industry landscape. Hy-C Company, LLC offers ICC listed ‘Dryer Vent Made Easy (DVME)’ that completely eliminates the use of flex pipe and reduces the risk of dryer fires. In addition to diversify their product portfolios, a number of players in the dryer vents market are intensifying their focus on offering commercial as well as industry-specific installation and venting solutions.

Strategic acquisitions of the leading stakeholders in dryer vents market will also remain a key focus area for key market players. For instance, in 2017, MiTek Industries, Inc.’s M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy ™ Company, the US-based supplier of metal duct systems for the residential HVAC markets. Post this acquisition, both the companies declared that they are combining their manufacturing competencies and refocusing on their customer experience strategies. Moreover, the former has a strong distribution footprint, and continues to be the choice of customers for faster product delivery.

Key Factors Shaping the Dryer Vents Market

Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint. Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents.

Implementation of drop-off laundry and delivery services along with advances in dry cleaning methods, especially in dense urban areas where consumers want convenience, have been creating a niche business, that finds the application of dryer vents.

With ~43 million units sold in 2018, dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air.

units sold in dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air. Rapid growth in the adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the account of increasing infrastructural activities and rising disposable income of consumers, has been complementing the growth of dryer vents market.

Rising awareness about the use of dryer vents and their cleaning methods to enable efficient airflow and reduce the danger of clothes dryer fires has also worked to the advantage of market stakeholders.

Key Challenges Faced by the Dryer Vents Market Players

Several research studies show that house fires caused by dryers are far more common than generally believed, calling for the implementation of stringent regulations and standards for dryers and vents, with respect to their installation. Subsequently, the regulatory bodies have imposed strict policies that approve only specific designs of dryer vents, which continues to challenge the growth of market players.

Growing preference for ventless dryers over vented variants along with rising instances of accumulation of lint in the dryer vents that could lead fire breakouts has added to the reluctance of adopting dryer vents.

Additional Insights

Virtually Invisible Dryer Vents to Improve Aesthetic Appearance

As innovation spawns in the dyer vents space, market stakeholders are creating new vent designs that not only improve the functionalities but also allow to hide the vent. For instance, in 2019, Hide-a-Vent launched innovative vent designs, made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic that can be easily mounted to exterior walls of any structure and camouflage the exterior vents with a customizable cover. Apart from the continuous illusion created by the vent cover and matching piece of sliding, innovative vent designs focus on a few other features as well, such as noise elimination and prevention of the pest or bird penetration.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR’s new publication offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the growth prospects of the dryer vents market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the dryer vents market for the period between 2019 and 2029, a two-step methodology and unique approach have been adopted by the analysts.

A thorough primary and secondary research have been conducted to provide compelling insights that can equip the stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions with clarity. The report on dryer vents market has also gone through a number of authentication procedures to ensure the reliability and uniqueness of the information provided in the report.

Global Dryer Vents Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Dryer Vents Market: Research Methodology

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Dryer Vents market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Dryer Vents Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Dryer Vents market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

