OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application].

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for a new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Additional Insights

Pharmacies to Account for Over One-fourth Share of Market Revenue

Based on OTC channel, pharmacies will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for more than 27% revenue share in 2017 and expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. However, the segment may lose a few fraction of its share by 2022-end, due to rapid penetration of new OTC channels such as modern trade and online store.

By function, use of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to be robust for maintaining general well-being of the body. Global market revenue from sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for general well-being is likely to represent the highest share throughout the forecast period.

Report Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

Global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

