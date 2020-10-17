In this report, the Global Direct Thermal Printing Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Direct Thermal Printing Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-direct-thermal-printing-film-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



DTP films are films with a proprietary coating which enables the formation of an image or impression on the films upon contact with the heated print head of a thermal printer. A protective layer is generally applied to protect the coated surface from mechanical abrasion, damage due to climatic factors or chemical products etc.

Major manufacturers of Direct Thermal Printing Film worldwide include Cosmo Films, Mondi Group, Avery Dennison, LINTEC and Bizerba, which were among the Top 5 in terms of global market share by revenue in 2019, accounting for 33.30% of the total.

North America (especially the United States), Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are the major consumer markets for Direct Thermal Printing Film, among which the United States accounted for nearly 30% of the total global consumption in 2019, ranking first.

In 2019, the global revenue share of white ones is 71.39%, far higher than that of transparent ones, another major product type of Direct Thermal Printing Film.It is expected that the share of white ones will slowly decline.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct Thermal Printing Film Market

The global Direct Thermal Printing Film market size is projected to reach US$ 491.2 million by 2026, from US$ 352.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Direct Thermal Printing Film Scope and Segment

The global Direct Thermal Printing Film market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

White Thermal Printing Film

Transparent Thermal Printing Film

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Luggage Tags

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Direct Thermal Printing Film market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Direct Thermal Printing Film key manufacturers in this market include:

Cosmo Films

Mondi Group

LINTEC

Tech Labels

Ricoh

Smith & McLaurin

Avery Dennison

Green Bay Packaging

Honeywell

Able Label

Bizerba

Jujo Thermal

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-direct-thermal-printing-film-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com