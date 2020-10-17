Global Sodium Methanethiolate Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Sodium Methanethiolate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sodium Methanethiolate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sodium Methanethiolate has the appearance of a colorless and transparent liquid with a bad smell and a strong alkaline liquid. It can be used as a raw material for pesticides, medicines and dye intermediates, and an antidote to hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Sodium methyl mercaptan is the sodium salt of methyl mercaptan with the chemical formula CH3SNa. It can be oxidized by iodine to dimethyl disulfide (CH3SSCH3) and analyzed accordingly. Sodium methyl mercaptan reacts with sulfuric acid to form methyl mercaptan. Sodium methyl mercaptan can be used for the synthesis of pesticides and other chemicals.
China produced most Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, with a market share of 55.3%, followed by India 19.6%, United States 8.7% and Europe 7.1%.
Minyu Chemical, Arkema, and TCI Chemicals the Top 3 revenue share spots in the Sodium Methanethiolate market in 2019. Minyu Chemical, dominated with 9.37% revenue share, followed by Arkema with 9.3 % revenue share and TCI Chemicals with 7.8 % revenue share.
Liquid Sodium Methanethiolate was the most-select Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, which was 93.86% of all types of products.
About 36.76% of Sodium Methanethiolate are applied for Agrochemical, the second and third largest market are dyestuff (approx.32.92%) and pharmaceuticals (30.31%) in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Methanethiolate Market
The global Sodium Methanethiolate market size is projected to reach US$ 242.4 million by 2026, from US$ 194.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Sodium Methanethiolate Scope and Segment
The global Sodium Methanethiolate market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Methanethiolate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Liquid
Solid
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Agrochemical
Pharmaceuticals
Dyestuff
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Sodium Methanethiolate market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Sodium Methanethiolate key manufacturers in this market include:
Minyu Chemical
Arkema
TCI Chemicals
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Nanjing Jingyun Chemical
Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine
Heze Hongchang Biological Technology
Nanjing Xiezun Pharmaceutical Technology
Binzhou Baoxiang Chemical
Hairui Chemical
Anhui Jin‘ao Chemical
DEYI Chemical Industry
Wuhan Sinxinjiali Bio-tech
Zhengzhou Alfachem
Shanghai Sonyuan Chemical
