Global Zirconium Phosphate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Zirconium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zirconium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zirconium phosphate is an inorganic cation exchange material, which is acidic. Zirconium phosphate is also known as zirconium hydrogen phosphate. It has structural formula of Zr(HPO­4)2 nH2O and its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 13772-29-7. Zirconium phosphate possesses exceptional material properties such as solid state ion conductivity and high chemical & thermal stability. The layer structured zirconium phosphate can be interleaved with small organic groups, atoms, molecules, and polymers. Various phases of zirconium phosphate differ in their crystalline structure and inter-laminar spaces. Gamma (Zr(PO4)(H2PO4)2H2O) phase and alpha (Zr(HPO4)2H2O) are commonly used phases of zirconium phosphate. Zirconium phosphate is used in catalysis, Medical, nanocomposites, nuclear waste management, and clinical dialyzers.

The major manufacturers of Zirconium Phosphate in the globe are Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), American Element, ZIRCOMET LIMITED, BOC Sciences, etc. The largest company, Sunshine Technology, which accounts for over 55% of the whole production market, is from China, and the following firms mainly headquartered in the USA and the UK.. As for the types, normal ZrP takes over almost half of the whole market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zirconium Phosphate Market

The global Zirconium Phosphate market size is projected to reach US$ 91 million by 2026, from US$ 66 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Zirconium Phosphate Scope and Segment

Zirconium Phosphate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zirconium Phosphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck)

American Element

ZIRCOMET LIMITED

BOC Sciences

Hi-Lyte



Zirconium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Type

Normal ZrP

Nano ZrP

Medical ZrP

Zirconium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Catalysis

Ion Exchange Material

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Zirconium Phosphate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Zirconium Phosphate market report are North America, Europe, China and China (Taiwan). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Zirconium Phosphate Market Share Analysis

