Global Steel Casting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Steel Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steel Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A steel casting is a metal component that is formed by pouring molten steel into a mold cavity. The liquefied steel then cools and solidifies within the mold cavity. By catering the shape of the mold, and hence the casting, to perfectly fit specifications. The casting process of steel can be difficult. It is less fluid than other metals and more reactive to mold materials.

On the basis of product type, Carbon Steel Casting represent the largest share of the worldwide Steel Casting market, with 47.16% share. In the applications, Rail and Transit segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 28.28% share of global market. The concentration of the market is low. Precision Castparts occupies most of the global market, with the market share of 1.5%. China holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 48.09%.

The global Steel Casting market size is projected to reach US$ 74770 million by 2026, from US$ 70690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Steel Casting production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Steel Casting by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global Steel Casting market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Steel Casting market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Steel Casting markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Steel Casting market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

Manufacturers

The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Steel Casting market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Steel Casting market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020.

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Steel Casting market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Steel Casting market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Steel Casting market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Steel Casting market by each application segment for the same period.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Precision Castparts

Hitachi

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kobe Steel

ME Elecmetal

Amsted Rail

Signicast (Form Technologies Company)

MetalTek International

Anhui Yingliu

Harrison Steel Casting

Peekay Steel Castings

Impro Precision

Liaoning Fu-An Heavy Industry

Tycon Alloy Industries

Japan Steel Works

Amsteel Castings

Isgec Heavy Engineering

Market Segment by Type

Carbon Steel Casting

Low-Alloy Steel Casting

High Alloy Steel Casting

Market Segment by Application

Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Mining

Construction Machinery

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Shipbuilding

Others

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Steel Casting market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Steel Casting market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Steel Casting market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

