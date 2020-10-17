Global Zirconia Powders Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Zirconia Powders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zirconia Powders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zirconia Powders is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium. Its most naturally occurring form, with a monoclinic crystalline structure, is the mineral baddeleyite. A dopant stabilized cubic structured zirconia, cubic zirconia, is synthesized in various colors for use as a gemstone and a diamond simulant.

The main market players are Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Orient Zirconic, Kingan and Solvay. In consumption market, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions. Zirconia powders has two industrial manufacturing methods, which include hydrothermal method and precipitation method. With good performance of zirconia, the downstream application industries will need more zirconia products.

The global Zirconia Powders market size is projected to reach US$ 1090.8 million by 2026, from US$ 761.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Zirconia Powders market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zirconia Powders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

DKKK

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Hydrothermal Method Zirconia Powders

Precipitation Method Zirconia Powders

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-Resistant Products

Special Tool

The Zirconia Powders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Zirconia Powders market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

