Horehound Supplements Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019 – 2027

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Horehound Supplements industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Horehound Supplements and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.). 

Global Horehound Supplements Market Overview: 

The research report, titled [Global Horehound Supplements Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Horehound Supplements market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. 

 Global Horehound Supplements Market: Segmentation 

For clearer understanding of the global Horehound Supplements market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Horehound Supplements market, which is essential to make sound investments. 

Competitive Landscape

  • In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.
  • In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.

Additional Insights

Liquid Remains Preferred Mode of Administration for Horehound Supplements

Consumers continue to show marked preference for liquid form of horehound supplements. Worldwide sales of liquid horehound supplements were estimated at revenues worth nearly US$ 340 million in 2018, and are expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7.3% in 2019. Drug stores continue to account for relatively large sales of horehound supplements, with over 40% share in 2018. Gains will also remain significant from health & beauty stores and modern trade channels, which collectively account for nearly one-third share in 2018.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on horehound supplements market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a thorough analysis on the growth of horehound supplements market for the period, 2019-2027, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the horehound supplements market.

Global Horehound Supplements Market: Regional Segmentation 

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic. 

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand,  India, Indonesia, and Australia) 

Global Horehound Supplements Market: Research Methodology 

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Horehound Supplements market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report. 

Global Horehound Supplements Market: Competitive Rivalry 

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Horehound Supplements market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past. 

