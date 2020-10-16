Menopause Treatment Market Menopause Treatment Market to Touch USD 15,456.3 Million at 6.18% CAGR by 2027o Touch USD 15,456.3 Million at 6.18% CAGR by 2027

Menopause Treatment Market Analysis

The global menopause treatment market is likely to touch USD 15, 456.3 million at a 6.18% CAGR between 2020- 2027, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Menopause, simply put, is the time that marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle. This is diagnosed when a woman has missed a menstrual period for 12 months. Some of the common symptoms of this natural biological process include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and at times sleep disturbances.

Menopause Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Various factors are adding to the global menopause treatment market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include burgeoning demand for personalized medication to cure menopause symptoms, the proliferation of gynecology centers and healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about women’s health, increasing product launches, and growing older female population.

On the contrary, side effects like breast cancer, strokes, heart attacks, and blood clots from hormonal treatments may limit the global menopause treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Menopause Treatment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global menopause treatment market report based on distribution channels and treatment.

By treatment, the global menopause treatment market is segmented into non-hormonal and hormonal treatment. The hormonal treatment is again segmented into progesterone, estrogen, and combination. The non-hormonal treatment is segmented into anti-depressants, and others. Of these, the hormonal treatment will lead the market over the forecast period as it is the most commonly prescribed medications. Its ability to alleviate vaginal dryness and menopausal hot flashes symptoms are adding to the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the global menopause treatment market is segmented into online stores, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Of these, the hospital pharmacies will dominate the market over the forecast period. Growing awareness about menopausal treatment, increased uptake, and growing women population, especially in developed countries, is adding to the growth of the segment.

Menopause Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global menopause treatment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and & Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. A growing number of geriatric women, coupled with the rising number of product launches, are adding to the global menopause treatment market growth in the region. The US has the maximum share in the region. About six thousand women in the US reach menopause daily in the US.

The global menopause market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in European countries, new product launches, and the growing prevalence of urogenital complications and vasomotor symptoms in women are adding to the global menopause market growth in the region.

The global menopause treatment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Prominent players joining hands with regional distributors and vendors, coupled with increasing awareness about women’s health are adding to the global treatment market growth in the region.

The global menopause treatment market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The high adoption rate of menopause therapies in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa is adding to the global menopause treatment market growth in the region. On the other hand, social stigma in women about menopause may hinder market growth to some extent.

Key Players

Prominent players profiled in the global menopause treatment market report include Abbott Laboratories (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Cipla Inc. (India), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), Eli Lily and Company (US), Allergan (Ireland), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark).

