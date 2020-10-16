Global Flooring Market To Be Driven Growing Construction Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flooring Market Size, Price, Trends, Report & Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flooring-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 278 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 394 billion

Flooring is essential to part of the construction industry. It plays a critical role in maintaining the overall ambiance of a residential or commercial infrastructure. While selecting the flooring type, foot traffic plays an important role. The market’s main driving factors are increasing population, rapid urbanization, and rise in investments in the construction industry, rising renovation and remodelling operations, and rapid industrialisation. The rising innovations in the product types are expected to further catalyse the market growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flooring-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Flooring is a procedure for covering the floor using tiles, vinyl, carpet, laminate, and others. The flooring market is rapidly growing.

The global market for flooring is segmented according to types, materials, applications, and regions. Furthermore, the types of flooring are further segmented into resilient and non-resilient. While the resilient segment includes vinyl, linoleum, and rubber flooring, among others, the non-resilient type includes ceramic, wood and linoleum, and carpet flooring, among others. The applications of flooring are further classified into residential and non-residential, among others. The major regional markets of flooring are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Renovation and home remodeling practices are growing throughout nations due to the initiatives administered by different government funds. Currently, the increasing pattern of spending on the design and interiors of the customer living spaces has led consumers to invest in home furnishings such as carpets, rugs, and other floor coverings that contribute to the aesthetic appeal of interiors. This change is supported by the increment in consumer income levels, changes lifestyles, and the adoption of different cultures. This, in turn, creates positive growth prospects for the flooring market. With the consumers becoming more eco-conscious, major players in the market are introducing sustainable varieties of the product, such as hardwood or reclaimed wood flooring. The market is also expected to witness significant growth in emerging markets such as China and India due to favourable government policies encouraging the growth of the construction sector.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mohawk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DFODQ), Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A. (EPA: TKTT), Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI), Gerflor SAS, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com