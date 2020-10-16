Rubber Gloves Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Description
Global Rubber Gloves Market is accounted for $2.214 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.985 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing ageing population, rising incidences of pandemic diseases and technological up-gradation are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of key raw materials and natural gas tariff hike are hampering the market growth.
Amongst material, natural segment is held considerable market share during the forecast period. Natural rubber latex has consistently been the most satisfactory raw material for the manufacture of gloves. Certain latex proteins, carried over into the finished product by inadequate manufacturing processes, may pose a risk of provoking allergic reactions in some patients and medical workers. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India along with booming medical tourism industry.
Some of the key players profiled Rubber gloves market include Honeywell International Inc, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Longcane Industries Sdn. Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries, Top Glove Corporation, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Rubberex, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Cardinal Health, Towa Corporation, Latexx Partners Berhad, Ansell, YTY Group, Sempermed, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries, Kanam Latex, Dengsheng, Haojie, DPL and MCR Safety
Types covered:
• Powder-Free
• Powdered
Grades Covered:
• Industrial Grade
• Medical Grade
Materials Covered:
• Synthetic
• Natural
• Other Materials
End Users Covered
• Chemical
• Construction
• Food Processing
• Healthcare
• Oil and Gas
• Automotive
• Household
• Industrial
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Continued…
