Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry

Description

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market. Embedded and integrated DPI, usage of technology in traffic filtering for regulatory compliance, increasing need for monetizing and optimizing internet services, demand for detection of malicious software, inspection of data packets and anti-terrorism are the factors responsible for fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the risks associated with cyber-attacks and privacy concerns curb the market growth.

Based on Application, Intrusion Detection System (IDS) provide an effective layer of security to an organization’s internal network. These systems monitors inbound, outbound, and network based traffic and provide additional layer of security against any malicious activities. Intrusion detection system (IDS) can be implemented to protect a company’s computer networks from cyber attacks.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the regional market due to increasing cyber crimes as well as China, India and Japan has led to a tremendous increase in the number of subscribers.

Some of the key players in Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market are Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Packet Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Procera Networks, Qosmos, R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH, Sandvine Incorporated, SonicWALL L.L.C and Vedicis.

Products Covered:

• Standalone DPI

• Integrated DPI

End Users Covered:

• Enterprises

• Government

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Education

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Network Performance Management

• Data loss/leak Prevention and Management

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, By Product

6 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, By End User

7 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, By Application

8 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Allot Communications Ltd.

10.2 Bivio Networks, Inc.

10.3 Broadcom Ltd.

10.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.5 Packet Networks, Inc.

10.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.7 Procera Networks

10.8 Qosmos

10.9 R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

10.10 Sandvine Incorporated

10.11 SonicWALL L.L.C

10.12 Vedicis

