Zeolite Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Global Zeolite market is accounted for $26.01billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are increasing demand for detergents, increasing disposable incomes and changing standard of living, rising demand of Zeolites from refinery industries, technological advancements and strict regulations imposed by the government with respect to protect the environment, rising demand for Zeolites from various end users. However, huge raw material prices, availability of enzymes, metals, and other chemical compounds as alternatives to zeolite catalysts and huge transportation costs are restricting the market growth.

Zeolites is a crystalline, microporous aluminosilicates which consists of a group of hydrated aluminosilicates of alkali or alkaline earth metals, generally of three-dimensional crystalline frameworks of tetrahedral structures like lithium, barium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. They are used in various applications which include water treatment, construction, detergents etc. It has excellent high melting point, high resistance to oxidization, high pressure resistance properties.

Synthetic Zeolites commanded the highest market share owing to its extensive usage for separation and adsorption in oil & gas, detergents and water treatment. On the other hand, detergents have acquired largest market share and the growth of this can be attributed to detergents having ability to remove dirt and rising demand for detergents from builders owing to its increased cleaning property. Asia Pacific is leading the market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are rising government infrastructure expenditures in countries such as India and China, increasing demand for zeolites from petrochemical industry in China. Europe is expected to lead the market owing to the booming manufacturing base of refrigerants and detergents in countries which include France, Germany and Belgium.

Some of the key players in global Zeolite market include Clariant, Tricat Group, BASF SE, Tosoh Corporation, KNT Group, Union Showa K.K. (USKK), Yingkou Zhongbao Molecular Sieve Co., Ltd, Anhui Mingmei MinChem Co., Ltd, Zeox Corporation, Dalian Haixin Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Arkema Group, UOP LLC, Interra Global Corporation, Zeochem AG and Grace Catalysts Technologies.

Product Types Covered:

• Synthetic zeolite

• Natural zeolite

Applications Covered:

• Detergent builders

• Catalyst

• Adsorbents

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Zeolite Market, By Product Type

6 Global Zeolite Market, By Application

7 Global Zeolite Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

