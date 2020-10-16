Global 5G Services Market Report Analysis, Growth Rate, Current Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s 5G Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

5G Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide 5G Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, 5G Services market segments and geographies, 5G Services market trends, 5G Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance that will empower to connect new industries and new user experience. 5G delivers the speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to an automotive and wide array of the internet of things (IoT).

The global 5G services market is expected to grow from $49.7 billion in 2019 to about $68.6 billion in 2020 as the demand for high-speed and better quality data services is increasing as people are staying indoors and spending more time on the internet for work as well as leisure purposes. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $128.1 billion at a CAGR of 26.7% through 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

