Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market is accounted for $3.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Growth of the bakery industry, positive growth trend in alcoholic beverages consumption, demand for bioethanol as a fuel and increase in demand for specialty yeast products are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, stringent food safety regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Yeast is a single cell microscopic organism of fungus kingdom; it is found in abundance in nature and used extensively in making many food product and beverages. Yeast extract, a common name for processed yeast product is a thick brown sticky semi- solid food made by extracting the cell content while removing the cell wall. Due to its extreme flavor, it is majorly used as a flavoring agent or food additive by vegetarians and others for flavoring savory food, broadly found in a variety of packaged foods such as frozen meals, gravy, snack foods, crackers, stock, etc,. Similar to yeast extract, autolysate which is also known as autolysed yeast is an extract of yeast produced by self-digestion of yeast constituents by enzymes contained in yeast cells.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457627-yeasts-yeast-extracts-and-autolysates-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Based on Application, the Bakery segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Bakery segment is in huge demand as the baked products are being the part & parcel of people in the fast food sector. The western continents have huge demand for the baked products because of people being more dependent on fast food sector, followed by the rising demand for alcoholic beverages. Asia-Pacific region is the top producer of feed yeast followed by Europe globally. A considerable spike in the per capita meat consumption witnessed in the developing countries such as China and India has aided the rapid industrialization of meat sector in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market include Associated British Foods Plc, AB Mauri Fleischmann’s, Alltech Inc, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Chr. Hansen A/S, Diamond V, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc, Leiber Gmbh, Lesaffre Group, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd, Pakmaya, Royal Dsm N.V, Sensient Technologies Corporation and Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd.

Types Covered:

• Baker’S Yeast

• Brewer’S Yeast

• Bio-Ethanol Yeast

• Yeast Cell Organelles

• Wine Yeast

• Other Yeast Types

Applications Covered:

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Bakery

• Food Industry

• Feed Industry

• Non-Alcoholic Beverages

• Prepared Food

• Other applications

Forms Covered:

• Dry Yeast

• Fresh Yeast

• Instant Yeast

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3457627-yeasts-yeast-extracts-and-autolysates-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Type

6 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Application

7 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Forms

8 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Associated British Foods Plc

10.2 AB Mauri Fleischmann’s

10.3 Alltech Inc

10.4 Angel Yeast Co Ltd

10.5 Chr. Hansen A/S

10.6 Diamond V

10.7 Kerry Group Plc

10.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.9 Lallemand Inc

10.10 Leiber Gmbh

10.11 Lesaffre Group

10.12 Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

10.13 Pakmaya

10.14 Royal Dsm N.V.

10.15 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.16 Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3457627

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)