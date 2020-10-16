2020 Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size, Growth, Drivers, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Anti-Infective Drugs market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Anti-Infective Drugs market segments and geographies, Anti-Infective Drugs market trends, Anti-Infective Drugs market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Anti-Infective Drugs Market Here –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. This industry includes establishments that produce antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti- helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites and antiprotozoal agents.

Request A Sample For The Anti-Infective Drugs Market Report Now –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3140&type=smp

The global anti-infective drugs market is expected to grow from $106.5 billion in 2019 to $139.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the huge demand for anti-viral and antibiotic drugs. Although other anti-infective drugs like antifungals have seen a dip in sales, the enormous demand for antiviral drugs and antibiotic drugs such as Azithromycin, Chloroquine, Acyclovir, and Ribavirin among others have contributed to the overall market growth of anti-infective drugs. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $159.6 billion in 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info