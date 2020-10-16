Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2020-2030 | Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and Angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to decline from $26.1 billion in 2019 to $23.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.7%. The decline is mainly because of the lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decrease in the number of cardiac surgeries due to re-scheduling of surgeries, cancellations and no-show by patients, decrease in consultations due to restrictions by government and health authorities to provide only emergency services, and less heart disease admissions contribute to this decline. However, the decline is not significant as research showed that the covid patients developed cardiovascular complications, and therefore health authorities advised covid and non-covid cardiac patients to continue the use of CVD drugs. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 and reach $27.7 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

