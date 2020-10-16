Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size, Share, Statistics, Latest Trends, Segmentation And Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings. The class of drugs includes Bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.

The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to grow from $52 billion in 2019 to $77.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.8%. The respiratory drugs market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 and reach $83.8 billion in 2023.

